Celta Vigo vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo take on Osasuna at the Balaidos Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have impressed at times this season and will want to win this game.

Osasuna are in ninth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The Pamplona-based side stunned Valencia with a 3-1 victory earlier this week and will want a similar result from this match.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, currently find themselves in 12th place in the league table and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Galicians suffered a 2-1 defeat against Real Sociedad in their previous game and will need to bounce back on Sunday.

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo have a slight advantage over Osasuna as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four out of ten games played between the two teams. Osasuna have managed three victories against Celta Vigo and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Osasuna. Celta Vigo were dismal on the day and cannot afford another defeat in this match.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-W-L

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-D-D

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Team News

Celta Vigo

Emre Mor, Sergio Alvarez, and Ruben Blanco are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Santi Mina has recovered from his knock and will be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Emre Mor, Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Osasuna

Ruben Martinez is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Juan Cruz and Inigo Perez also have fitness concerns and are unlikely to be risked against Celta Vigo this weekend.

Injured: Ruben Martinez

Doubtful: Juan Cruz, Inigo Perez

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Ivan Villar; Aaron Martin, Jeison Murillo, Nestor Araujo, Hugo Mallo; Renato Tapia; Denis Suarez, Nolito, Brais Mendez; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Facundo Roncaglia, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Manu Sanchez; Darjo Brasanac, Jon Moncayola, Ruben Garcia, Kike Barja; Chimy Avila, Ante Budimir

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Prediction

Celta Vigo have excellent attacking players in their ranks and will need to take it up a notch this weekend. Iago Aspas has bailed his team out of spots of bother on several occasions in the past and will need to be at his best on Sunday.

Osasuna have punched above their weight this season and will want to present a robust front in this match. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Osasuna

