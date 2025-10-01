Celta Vigo vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Celta Vigo will invite PAOK to the Balaídos Stadium in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Both teams endured a winless start to their campaign last month and will look to bounce back here.

Celta met Stuttgart in their campaign opener and suffered a 2-1 away defeat. Borja Iglesias halved the deficit in the 86th minute, but they were unable to find the equalizer. Their winless run continued in La Liga on Sunday, as they lost 2-1 to Elche.

The visitors were held to a goalless draw by Maccabi Tel Aviv in their campaign opener. Their winless run continued in the Super League Greece against Asteras Tripolis as they were held to a 3-3 draw. Kiril Despodov, Giannis Konstantelias, and Fyodor Chalov scored in quick succession in the first half, but Tripolis were able to level the scores.

Celta Vigo vs PAOK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have met Greek teams four times. They have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording three wins.

Celta are winless across all competitions this season, drawing five of the eight games.

The visitors are winless in their last four games, failing to score in two.

Celta Vigo have won just one of their last five games in the Europa League, with that triumph registered at home.

PAOK have won just three of their 13 meetings against Spanish teams in European competitions.

The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in their last three away games in all competitions.

The hosts have scored two goals apiece in their four meetings against Greek teams thus far.

The White-Blacks are winless on their travels against Spanish teams.

Celta Vigo vs PAOK Prediction

Los Celestes have lost their last two games by 2-1 scorelines and will look to bounce back here. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last seven games in all competitions. They have won their two home meetings against Greek teams while keeping clean sheets.

The White-Blacks are winless in their last four games in all competitions, conceding seven goals. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last nine group stage/ league phase games in the Europa League.

Considering the current form of the two teams, they will likely settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-1 PAOK

Celta Vigo vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

