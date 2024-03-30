Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with an impressive Rayo Vallecano side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday.

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Real Betis by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts edged Sevilla to a narrow 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 14 out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's six victories.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last five matches at home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and have won each of their last two such games without conceding a single goal.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last six matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in their last five such games.

Rayo Vallecano have won 16 of their 35 matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga - their highest total of victories against a single opponent in the history of the top flight.

Celta Vigo won their previous game by a 2-1 margin in La Liga and could secure consecutive victories in the competition for the first time since March 2023.

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on making their mark this season. The likes of Raul de Tomas and Isi Palazon can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Celta Vigo have struggled this season but were impressive in their victory against Sevilla. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes