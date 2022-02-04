Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th February 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano take on a formidable Celta Vigo side at the Estadio Balaidos on Saturday.

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The Madrid-based outfit reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey with a 1-0 victory against Mallorca this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Galicians held Sevilla to a commendable 2-2 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have an impressive record against Celta Vigo and have won 16 out of 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's seven victories.

Rayo Vallecano have enjoyed more success against Celta Vigo than against any other opponent in the Spanish top flight.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last three matches against Rayo Vallecano at the Balaidos and have improved in recent years against the Madrid-based side.

Celta Vigo won only two of their first 10 matches in La Liga this season but have managed to turn their campaign around with three victories in the last five games.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last three games in La Liga - their longest run without a victory under Andoni Iraola.

Rayo Vallecano have not gone four or more games without a win in La Liga since 2019 and will be looking to maintain their impressive streak in Spain's premier competition.

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Celta Vigo have turned a corner in their La Liga campaign but will need to build on their consistent run of results this month. The Galicians have lethal players in their ranks and will need to be at their fiery best in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano have exceeded expectations this season and are perfectly capable of punching above their weight. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Iago Aspas to score anytime: YES

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Celta Vigo to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi