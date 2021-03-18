Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid continue their bid for the 2020-21 La Liga title at the Balaidos, where they take on Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The hosts are 10th in the table, while Los Blancos are in third, six points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Celta Vigo began March with a thrilling 4-3 win away to Huesca, with Santi Mina, Nolito, Hugo Mallo, and Fran Beltran finding the net. There were no such goal-scoring heroics last week as Os Celestes played out a 0-0 draw against Athletic Bilbao at home.

Karim Benzema's late goals were the story yet again as Real Madrid followed their 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid with a 2-1 win over Elche at home last week.

Zinedine Zidane's side then put in an assured performance to defeat Atalanta 3-1 (4-1 agg) in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have won six of their last 10 games against Celta Vigo, who managed a solitary win in that timeframe. That 2-1 victory took place in the 2016-17 Copa del Rey quarterfinal at the Bernabeu.

Celta have a terrible record against Los Blancos at home, with the Galicians last picking up a win in the 2013-14 season. Since then, they have lost five and drawn two at the Balaidos against Real Madrid.

The two teams last met in January, with Madrid running out 2-0 winners at home.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-L-W

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-W-W

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Team News

Celta Vigo

Eduardo Coudet welcomes Hugo Mallo back into the squad after he served his suspension against Athletic Bilbao. The right-back should replace Kevin Vazquez in the starting XI.

The trio of Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco, and Emre Mor are still out injured, with Coudet unlikely to make many changes.

Injured: Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco, Emre Mor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane saw his side come through unscathed against Atalanta. Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, Mariano Diaz, and Eden Hazard are still on the sidelines.

Los Blancos could repeat their 3-5-2 formation, with Casemiro coming in for Fede Valverde. Zidane is unlikely to rotate as Madrid need three points to keep the pressure on Atletico and Barcelona.

Injured: Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, Mariano Diaz, Eden Hazard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Ruben Blanco (GK); Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Aaron Caricol; Renato Tapia; Brais Mendes, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Real Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Nacho Hernandez; Lucas Vazquez, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Ferland Mendy; Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Prediction

Celta have one win from their last five home games in La Liga, and have a terrible record against Real Madrid at the Balaidos. Los Blancos are favorites to win this game, but may suffer from a UEFA Champions League hangover.

Zidane's side looked unconvincing against Elche and may require Benzema to bail them out once again. We expect a narrow win for Real Madrid.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid