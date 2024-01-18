Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important encounter at the Estadio Balaidos on Saturday.

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Galician outfit stunned Valencia with a 3-1 victory in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. La Real eased past Osasuna by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 17 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 12 victories.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last seven matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga and have played out draws in their last two such games.

Real Sociedad have won each of their last four matches away from home against Celta Vigo in La Liga - twice as many victories as they had achieved in the 24 such games preceding this run.

After a run of six defeats in nine matches in La Liga, Celta Vigo have lost only one of their last seven games in the competition.

After a run of three victories in four matches in La Liga, Real Sociedad have failed to win their last four games in the competition.

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have not been at their best in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Mikel Merino can make an impact on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Celta Vigo have shown flashes of resilience over the past month and can pack a punch on their day. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Sociedad

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mikel Oyarzabal to score - Yes