Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Celta Vigo are set to play Real Sociedad at The Estadio Municipal de Balaídos on Thursday in La Liga.

Celta Vigo come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over nine-man Getafe in La Liga. A second-half brace from forward Santi Mina and a goal from experienced striker Iago Aspas secured the win for Eduardo Coudet's Celta Vigo. Getafe had Togolese centre-back Djene Dakonam and left-back Chema sent off in the second-half.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the league. Goals from Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth and Swedish attacker Alexander Isak for Real Sociedad was cancelled out by a second-half brace from Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez for Atletico Madrid.

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Sociedad hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost six and drawn 10.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in La Liga, with Real Sociedad beating Celta Vigo 2-1. First-half goals from midfielder Portu and Belgian forward Adnan Januzaj sealed the deal for Real Sociedad. Right-back Hugo Mallo scored the consolation goal for Celta Vigo.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-W-W

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-W-W

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Team News

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo will be without Peruvian midfielder Renato Tapia and young defender Jose Fontan. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Eduardo Coudet is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Renato Tapia, Jose Fontan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil will be missing some players. Attacker Carlos Fernandez, veteran defender Nacho Monreal, midfielder Jon Guridi and former Bournemouth left-back Diego Rico are all out injured.

There are doubts over the availability of star forward Mikel Oyarzabal, midfielder Asier Illaramendi, young Spain international Martin Zubimendi and forward Ander Barrenetxea are all doubts.

Injured: Nacho Monreal, Carlos Fernandez, Jon Guridi, Diego Rico

Doubtful: Martin Zubimendi, Asier Illaramendi, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ander Barrenetxea

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro, Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Javi Galan, Fran Beltran, Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Franco Cervi, Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alex Remiro, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Igor Zubeldia, Joseba Zaldua, Ander Guevara, Mikel Merino, Andoni Gorosabel, David Silva, Alexander Isak, Alexander Sorloth

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Celta Vigo are currently 14th in La Liga, four points ahead of 18th-placed Alaves who have a game in hand. There is still a long way to go in the season, but manager Eduardo Coudet has to ensure that his side don't come too close to the relegation spots.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are top of hte league table. They are one point ahead of 2nd-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand. Manager Imanol Alguacil deserves credit for the work he has done.

Real Sociedad could be missing some important players, but should win here.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Sociedad

Edited by Abhinav Anand