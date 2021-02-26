Celta Vigo vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Real Valladolid take on Celta Vigo in an important clash at the Balaidos Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Celta Vigo are in 11th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have blown hot and cold for most of their campaign. The Galicians suffered a 2-0 defeat to Valencia in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Real Valladolid find themselves in 18th place in the league table and are likely to face an intense relegation battle in the coming weeks. The away side presented Real Madrid with a stern challenge last week and will want to take something away from this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo have an excellent record against Real Valladolid and have won 15 matches out of a total of 28 games played between the two teams. Real Valladolid have managed only nine victories against Celta Vigo and will want to make their mark on this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams missed chances on the day and will want to put in a better performance this weekend.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-D-D

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-L-D

Celta Vigo vs Real Valladolid Team News

Celta Vigo have a depleted squad

Celta Vigo

Nolito is suspended at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this game. Sergio Alvarez and Emre Mor are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Iago Aspas served his suspension last week and will be available against Real Valladolid.

Injured: Sergio Alvarez, Emre Mor

Doubtful: David Junca

Suspended: Nolito

Real Valladolid need to win this game

Real Valladolid

Kiko Olivas, Raul Garcia, Pablo Hervias, and Marcos de Sousa are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jawad El Yamiq and Javi Sanchez are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Kiko Olivas, Raul Garcia, Pablo Hervias, Marcos de Sousa

Doubtful: Jawad El Yamiq, Javi Sanchez

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ruben Blanco; Aaron Martin, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Hugo Mallo; Augusto Solari, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Brais Mendes; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip; Lucas Olaza, Luis Perez, Joaquin Fernandez, Bruno Gonzalez; Roque Mesa, Ruben Alcaraz, Kike Perez; Oscar Plano, Sergi Guardiola, Fabian Orellana

Celta Vigo vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Celta Vigo were unable to cope with Iago Aspas' absence last week and the talismanic Spaniard's return should hold them in good stead ahead of this game. The Galicians have endured a slump in recent weeks and will need to be at their best on Sunday.

Real Valladolid have endured a difficult campaign and are likely to set up on the counter in this fixture. Celta Vigo have better players in their ranks and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-1 Real Valladolid

