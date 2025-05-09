Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with Celta Vigo in an important encounter at the Balaidos Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Galician outfit slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The Andalusian giants were held to a 2-2 draw by Leganes in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 16 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 14 victories.

After a run of seven defeats in 11 matches on the trot against Sevilla in La Liga, Celta Vigo have remained unbeaten in five of their last six such games in the competition.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last four matches away from home against Celta Vigo in La Liga - their longest such run in the history of the competition.

Sevilla won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin in December last year and could complete a La Liga double over Celta Vigo for the ninth time in their history and for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Prediction

Celta Vigo have punched above their weight this season and have a good squad at their disposal. Borja Iglesias has played a pivotal role for the Galicians and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Sevilla have been in poor form this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Sevilla

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

