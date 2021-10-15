Celta Vigo vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Celta Vigo square off against Sevilla at the Estadio de Balaídos on Sunday in La Liga as both sides look to bounce back from a defeat in their last domestic outing.

Os Celestes were beaten 1-0 by Elche before heading into the international break, condemning the side down to 16th in the table.

It was their fifth defeat in eight games and another setback at the weekend might as well push the side into a relegation scramble.

Sevilla, meanwhile, tasted defeat for the first time against Granada at the start of the month. To rub salt on their wounds, centre-back Diego Carlos was also sent off in stoppage-time.

The Andalucians resultantly dropped to fourth place in the standings. However, they still have a game in hand over the top three sides, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad, who're all just three points clear of them.

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Head-To-Head

The last 32 clashes between the sides have seen the spoils closely shared.

Sevilla narrowly edge Celta with 14 wins to 13, including two in their last two encounters.

Celta Vigo Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L

Sevilla Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-D

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Team News

Celta Vigo

Nolito and Jeison Murillo, who both sat out their league clash against Elche with injuries, were given medical clearance to resume training a week ago.

With ample time to regain full fitness, they will feature for the Galicians on Sunday.

Brais Mendez was the only confirmed injury left in the squad. But he, too, was given the green signal on Thursday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sevilla

Julen Lopetegui has confirmed that Youssef En-Nesyri hasn't returned to training yet, while Swedish international Ludwig Augustinsson might have to wait for his club debut since Marcos Acuna played the full 90 minutes for Argentina and has recovered from his injury.

Due to his red card in Sevilla's last domestic game before the international break, Diego Carlos is suspended from the clash.

But on the bright side, Thomas Delaney returns from his own suspension, boosting Lopetegui's options.

Injured: None

Suspended: Diego Carlos

Unavailable: Youssef En-Nesyri

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Celta Vigo (4-1-3-2): Matías Dituro; Hugo Mallo, Néstor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Javi Galán; Renato Tapia; Brais Méndez, Fran Beltrán, Nolito; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas.

Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Karim Rekik, Marcos Acuña; Joan Jordán, Fernando, Ivan Rakitić; Erik Lamela, Rafa Mir, Suso.

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have been a notoriously mean outfit, conceding only thrice in La Liga so far, the joint-lowest in the division with Villarreal.

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, haven't impressed at either end. Given how patchy their recent form has been, Los Rojiblancos could make it a hat-trick of wins against them.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-2 Sevilla

