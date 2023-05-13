Celta Vigo vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with an inconsistent Celta Vigo side in an important clash at the Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday.

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Galician outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Getafe last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. Los Che were held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 17 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 10 victories.

After a run of only one victory in nine matches at home against Valencia in La Liga, Celta Vigo have won three of their last six such games in the competition.

Valencia have won their last four matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga - their best streak against the Galicians in the competition.

Celta Vigo have lost four of their last five matches in La Liga - one more defeat than they had suffered in the 16 league games preceding this run.

Celta Vigo have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last two matches against Valencia in La Liga.

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Prediction

Celta Vigo have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive over the course of their campaign. Iago Aspas has stepped up for his side on several occasions in the past and will look to make a difference this weekend.

Valencia have struggled this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. Celta Vigo have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-1 Valencia

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Celta Vigo to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes