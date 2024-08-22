Celta Vigo vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2024

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Celta Vigo take on an impressive Valencia side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Balaidos on Friday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have not made a good start to their league campaign. Los Che slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have stepped up to the plate over the past month. The Galician outfit defeated Deportivo Alaves 2-1 last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good record against Celta Vigo and have won 18 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 11 victories.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last seven matches against Valencia in La Liga - their longest such run against the Galicians in the competition since May 1997.

Valencia have managed to win only seven matches away from home against Celta Vigo out of 18 matches in La Liga since the turn of the century - their third-lowest winning percentage at a single venue away from home in the competition during this period.

Celta Vigo won their opening game of the season and could begin a La Liga campaign with consecutive victories for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Prediction

Celta Vigo are capable of punching above their weight and are in impressive form. Iago Aspas scored the winning goal last week and will look to replicate his heroics in this fixture.

Valencia have a good squad at their disposal but are yet to justify their potential this year. Celta Vigo are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-1 Valencia

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes

