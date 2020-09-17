Celta Vigo vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Celta Vigo welcome Valencia to the Balaidos in the second round of 2020-21 La Liga matches.

Valencia will be looking to defy the pundits yet again after defeating Levante in the derby, while Celta Vigo will hope to rack up their first win of the season after a goalless draw against Eibar.

Given Eibar's strength at home, it was a creditable point to come away with from Celta's perspective, given their torrid away form last season in La Liga. However, with Eibar keeper Marko Dmitrovic in fine form, Celta Vigo were unable to score and thus had to accept a goalless draw.

The positive for Oscar Garcia was the performance of his defence, with Joseph Aidoo making it into La Liga's team of the week.

Joseph Aidoo made the best XI of the day in La Liga Fantasy as one of the best defenders of the weekend.

Defying all pre-season predictions of a collapse, Valencia came out trumps in a topsy-turvy derby against Levante, with a final scoreline of 4-2 as Manu Vallejo and Jose Morales scored a brace for either side. Lee Kang-In was in fine form, assisting Gabriel and Maxi Gomez's first half goals, but it was English teenager Yunus Musah who caught the eye, with an exciting performance that set tongues wagging.

37 touches

1 key pass

3 successful dribbles

16/20 passes completed (80%)

7/11 duels won (64%)



A debut to remember for Yunus Musah in LaLiga!

#ValenciaLevante | @valenciacf_en pic.twitter.com/NotTVD8SR8 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) September 13, 2020

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Head-to-Head

This fixture has been an evenly-fought contest of late, despite their vast differences in fortunes in the eventual season table. Both Celta Vigo and Valencia have managed four victories in the last 10 games, with there being a stalemate twice. The away side has only won twice in the last 10 times that these opponents have met, so a repeat of last season's 1-0 home win for Celta is likely.

Celta Vigo form guide: L-D-W-D-D

Valencia form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Team News

Celta Vigo have made a crucial purchase at the heart of their defence, with Jeison Murillo coming back on loan from Sampdoria for the 2020-21 season, with an obligation to buy at the end of the campaign. Jozabed has extended his contract with the club, but leaves on loan immediately for Malaga.

On the injury front, Oscar Garcia continues to have his two best goalkeepers occupying the medical room, which ought to provide another start for Ivan Villar in goal. Kevin Vasquez has sprained his right wrist and awaits the results of tests to determine the extent of his injury, although he was unlikely to play ahead of captain Hugo Mallo anyway.

Injuries: Ruben Blanco, Sergio Alvarez

Doubtful: Kevin Vasquez

Suspensions: None

Valencia boss Javi Gracia watched defender Elaquim Mangala limp off 17 minutes into the season opener, with the Frenchman diagnosed with a hamstring injury that should keep him out for a while. Carlos Soler has also picked up a thigh injury which will be evaluated over the next few days.

Thankfully, it seems as though the fire sale of important players at the start of the season has ended, although there are no signs of incoming players. Thus, the XI that started the season ought to continue, with Mouctar Diakhaby coming in for the injured Mangala.

Injuries: Elaquim Mangala, Carlos Soler

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Predicted Lineups

Celta Vigo predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Villar (GK); Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Jeison Murillo, Lucas Olaza; Denis Suarez, Renato Tapia, Brais Mendez; Emre Mor, Iago Aspas, Nolito

Valencia predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech (GK); Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Daniel Wass; Yunus Musah, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Vicente Esquerdo, Goncalo Guedes; Lee Kang-In, Maxi Gomez

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Prediction

Celta Vigo were unlucky to leave Eibar with only a draw, as Iago Aspas and Emre Mor dovetailed well together once again. The home side might have their hopes up for a good result at home, especially with Valencia's backline looking less than stellar against Levante.

However, Valencia have firepower of their own, with Lee Kang-In and Yunus Musah ready to provide for their striking options. We can expect an exciting game with plenty of goals at both ends.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Valencia