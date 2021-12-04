Celta Vigo vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Valencia take on Celta Vigo on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to prove their mettle this weekend.

Valencia are in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. Los Che were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and will need to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. The Galicians edged Deportivo Alaves to a 2-1 victory last weekend and will want a similar result from this match.

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good record against Celta Vigo and have won 14 out of 34 matches played between the two teams. Celta Vigo have managed 10 victories against Valencia and can trouble their opponents on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Valencia. Celta Vigo were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-D-L

Valencia form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-W-L

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Team News

Celta Vigo need to win this game

Celta Vigo

Hugo Mallo and Kevin Vazquez have recovered from their injuries and should be available for selection. Thiago Galhardo has picked up a knock and will not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Thiago Galhardo

Suspended: None

Valencia have a point to prove this weekend

Valencia

Gabriel Paulista and Thierry Correia are injured at the moment and are unlikely to be risked against Celta Vigo this weekend. Mouctar Diakhaby and Dimitri Foulquier are serving suspensions and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Gabriel Paulista

Doubtful: Thierry Correia

Suspended: Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro; Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Galan; Fran Beltran; Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Jose Gaya, Omar Alderete, Hugo Guillamon, Cristiano Piccini; Uros Racic, Daniel Wass, Hugo Duro, Carlos Soler; Goncalo Guedes, Helder Costa

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have managed to stage a recovery after a slow start to their season but will need to work on their finishing this month. The likes of Goncalo Guedes and Helder Costa have improved in recent weeks and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Celta Vigo have blown hot and cold for most of the year and will need to be more consistent to manage a top-half finish. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Valencia

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi