Celta Vigo vs Valencia Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo take on an impressive Valencia side at the Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Celta Vigo are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Galician outfit edged Granada to an important 2-1 victory last week and will need to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. Los Che slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Girona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 18 out of the 40 matches played between the two teams. Celta Vigo have managed 11 victories against Valencia and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

Celta Vigo form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Valencia form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Team News

Celta Vigo

Joseph Aidoo and Carles Perez are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Hugo Sotelo and Mihailo Ristic are also struggling with their fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Joseph Aidoo, Carles Perez, Hugo Sotelo, Mihailo Ristic, Williot Swedberg

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia

Valencia have a long injury list with Thierry Correia, Jose Gaya, and Mouctar Diakhaby sidelined for this clash. Jesus Vazquez is also unlikely to recover in time for this clash.

Injured: Thierry Correia, Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Fran Perez, Jose Gaya

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Guaita; Manquillo, Starfelt, Jailson; Alvarez, Beltran, Tapia, Bamba, Mingueza; Larsen, Aspas

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mamardashvili;Foulquier, Mosquera, Ozkacar, Gasiorowski; Lopez, Pepelu, Guerra, Canos; Duro, Almeida

Celta Vigo vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will look to conclude their campaign on a positive note. The likes of Andre Almeida and Hugo Duro can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Celta Vigo have been a resurgent force over the past month and will look to make their mark in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Valencia