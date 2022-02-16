Celtic vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa Conference League returns this week and will see Celtic host Bodo/Glimt at Celtic Park on Thursday night in the first leg of the playoff round for the knockout stages.

Celtic participated in the UEFA Europa League earlier this season, beginning their group stage run with consecutive defeats before picking up back-to-back wins over Ferencvaros in their third and fourth games.

They then fell to a 3-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in their fifth game, thereby confirming they would continue their European campaign in the Conference League.

The Celts have been in outstanding form of late and will be looking to replicate that form in the continental showpiece this week.

Bodo/Glimt enjoyed an impressive group stage run which included a 6-1 dismantling of Serie A outfit Roma in their third game. However, they played out a 1-1 draw against Zorya Luhansk in their final group stage game, ultimately denying them automatic qualification for the last 16 of the competition.

The Norwegian side return to competitive action this week after a two-month hiatus and will be looking to kick off their European knockout campaign with a win.

Celtic vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Celtic and Bodo/Glimt. Both sides will now be targeting victory when they face off to put themselves in the strongest possible position ahead of the return leg in Norway next week.

Celtic Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Celtic vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

Celtic

The hosts will be without Kyogo Furuhashi, Albian Ajeti and David Turnbull on Thursday as the trio are all out with injuries. Karamoko Dembele has begun recovery from an injury but may not be available to play as soon as Thursday.

Injured: Kyogo Furuhashi, Albian Ajeti, David Turnbull

Doubtful: Karamoko Dembele

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt

The Lightnings have a clean bill of health ahead of Thursday's encounter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Anthony Ralston, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Greg Taylor; Tom Rogic, Nir Bitton, Reo Hatate; Jota, Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Alfons Sampsted, Brede Moe, Marius Hoibraten, Morten Agnes Konradsen; Ulrik Saltnes, Hugo Vetlesen, Sondre Fet; Amahl Pellegrino, Ola Solbakken, Victor Boniface

Celtic vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Celtic are currently on a 17-game unbeaten run and have won their last 10 games on the bounce. They are unbeaten in their last 12 home games across all competitions and will be relishing their chances ahead of Thursday's game.

Bodo/Glimt are in even better form than their hosts with a 26-game unbeaten run. Their last loss came back in early August last year. However, with the departure of certain integral players from the Norwegian side, the visitors could fall to defeat on Thursday.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Bodo/Glimt

Edited by Peter P