Celtic vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Celtic will host Ferencvaros on matchday three of the Europa League at Celtic Park on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. Jota and David Turnbull scored in either half to give the Bhoys all three points.

Ferencvaros suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Zalaegerszegi on home turf in the Hungarian OTP Bank Liga. Nikola Seeafimov and Mark Koszta put the visitors on their way to a surprise victory with two early goals.

Both sides will be looking to register their first points of the group stage in the competition. They each occupy the bottom two spots in Group G and need maximum points to keep their slim hopes of qualification alive.

Celtic vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head

The two sides met in the second qualifying round for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Ferencvaros secured a shock 2-1 victory to progress at the expense of the Glasgow giants en-route to qualifying for the tournament proper.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Ferencvaros form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Celtic vs Ferencvaros Team News

Celtic

Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, James Forrest, Josip Juranovic and long-term absentee Christopher Jullien have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien, James Forrest, Josip Juranovic

Suspension: None

Ferencvaros

Midfielder David Siger is the only injury concern for the Hungarian champions.

Injury: David Siger

Suspension: None

Celtic vs Ferencvaros Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt; Ismaila Soro, Tom Rogic, David Turnbull; Albian Ajeti, Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi

Ferencvaros Predicted XI (5-3-2): Denes Dibusz (GK); Eldar Civic, Samy Mmaee, Miha Blazic, Endre Botka, Henry Wingo; Aissa Laidouni, Kristoffer Zachariassen, Balint Vecsei; Myrto Uzuni, Ryan Mmaee

Celtic vs Ferencvaros Prediction

The hosts have had an underwhelming campaign so far but they still have an outside chance of extending their stay in the Europa League. This makes getting maximum points in the double-header against Ferencvaros a priority.

Celtic have been the most defensively porous side in the competition this season and this does not augur well against a Hungarian team that are not afraid of going toe-to-toe with their opponents.

Both sides are in need of a win here and are likely going to go all out for maximum points. This could translate into an exciting game but we are backing Celtic to secure a hard-fought win.

Prediction: Celtic 3-2 Ferencvaros

