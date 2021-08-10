Celtic vs FK Jablonec prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League qualifiers 2021-22

Celtic host FK Jablonec on Thursday in the second leg of the third round of UEFA Europa League qualifying.

Celtic had a very tough campaign last season and it looks like their struggles have continued into this season.

The Scottish giants crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers in the second round after losing 3-2 on aggregate to FC Midtjylland. Celtic, however, have a chance at European football with the Europa League qualifiers.

'𝘈𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘮𝘪𝘯'



The Boss delivers his first league win in style as #CelticFC Manager ✊#COYBIG 🍀 pic.twitter.com/8pWRsRYQQw — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 8, 2021

FK Jablonec had their first taste of European football in the 2018-19 season as they competed in the group stage of the Europa League. The Czech club will be looking to return to the competition but will need to beat Celtic to advance.

Celtic vs FK Jablonec Head-to-Head

Celtic and FK Jablonec met for the first time in the first leg of their qualifiers last Thursday.

The game ended 4-2 with goals from Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi giving the visitors an early two-goal lead. Vaclav Pilar reduced the deficit for FK Jablonec in the first half before James Forrest restored a two-goal lead for Celtic in the second half.

An own goal from Nir Bitton saw FK Jablonec once again half the deficit before Ryan Christie scored a fourth for Celtic.

🟢⚪️ A good performance and result for the Bhoys in 🇨🇿! 💪#UEL | #FKJCEL | #COYBIG 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 5, 2021

Celtic Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

FK Jablonec Form Guide: D-L-L-W-W

Celtic vs FK Jablonec Team News

Celtic

Christopher Julien is unavailable for the game as the defender has been out with a long-term injury since last year.

Karamoko Dembele and Michael Johnston are also unavailable as both men sustained injuries during pre-season. Leigh Griffiths is a doubt for the game as he is also struggling with an injury.

Injured: Christopher Julien, Karamoko Dembele, Michael Johnston

Doubtful: Leigh Griffiths

Suspended: None

FK Jablonec

FK Jablonec have no injury worries ahead of the game on Thursday. Manager Petr Rada will have a fully fit side to select from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celtic vs FK Jablonec Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart, Anthony Ralston, Nir Bitton, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor, Ismaila Soro, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull, Liel Abada, Ryan Christie, Kyogo Furuhashi

Jablonec Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jan Hanus, David Stepanek, Jakub Martinec, Jaroslav Zeleny, Jan Krob, Jakub Povazanec, Dominik Plestil, Vojtech Kubista, Milos Kratochvil, Vaclav Pilar, Martin Dolezal

Celtic vs Jablonec Prediction

Celtic have completed the most difficult part of the tie with a 4-2 win away from home. With the second leg set to be played at Celtic Park, the Scottish side will be confident they can get through. They have scored 16 goals in their last three home league games and have conceded none.

Jablonec are not in the best of form ahead of the game this Thursday. The Czech side are on a three-game winless run and that should stretch to four against Celtic.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 FK Jablonec

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Peter P