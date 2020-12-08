Celtic vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Celtic are set to play hosts to Lille at the Celtic Park on Thursday in their last UEFA Europa League group stage game.

Celtic come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against St. Johnstone on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.

Striker Christopher Kane put St. Johnstone ahead in the second half, only for Norway international Mohamed Elyounoussi to equalize for Celtic, in what was another disappointing result for Neil Lennon's side.

The Board of Celtic Football Club wishes to make clear its continuing support for Neil Lennon and his backroom team.



Full Board statement ⬇️ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 7, 2020

Lille, on the other hand, beat Monaco 2-1 on Sunday in Ligue 1. Goals from Canada international Jonathan David and Turkish midfielder Yusuf Yazici secured the win for Lille, with young Italian striker Pietro Pellegri scoring a late consolation goal for Monaco.

Celtic vs Lille Head-to-Head

Celtic and Lille have previously played against each other once before, in the reverse fixture of the upcoming game.

The game was played nearly two months ago at Stade Pierre-Mauroy and it ended in a 2-2 draw. A brace from winger Mohamed Elyounoussi for Celtic was cancelled out by second-half goals from Turkish right-back Zeki Celik and France international Jonathan Ikone for Lille.

Advertisement

Celtic form guide in the UEFA Europa League: L-D-L-L-L

Lille form guide in the UEFA Europa League: W-D-W-D-W

Celtic vs Lille Team News

Celtic's under-fire manager Neil Lennon will be unable to call upon the services of Scottish striker Leigh Griffiths, winger James Forrest and young attacker Michael Johnston, who are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Leigh Griffiths, James Forrest, Michael Johnston

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Lille will be without Brazilian forward Luiz Araujo, right-back Jeremy Pied, Turkey international Zeki Celik and Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Renato Sanches, Jeremy Pied, Zeki Celik, Luiz Araujo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Lille Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Vasilis Barkas, Hatem Abd Elhamed, Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer, Diego Laxalt, Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic, Jeremie Frimpong, Odsonne Edouard, Mohamed Elyounoussi

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan, Tiago Djalo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric, Timothy Weah, Boubakary Soumare, Benjamin Andre, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan David, Yusuf Yazici

Celtic vs Lille Prediction

Celtic are struggling under manager Neil Lennon, with arch-rivals Rangers well ahead of them in the league table. In the Europa League, they have one point from five games, and they have failed to impress.

Lille, on the other hand, sit at the top of their Europa League group, a point ahead of second-placed AC Milan. A win would seal their spot at the top, with AC Milan facing Sparta Prague.

Advertisement

Lille have been in good form in the French top-flight and in the Europa League, and will be the favorites.

Prediction: Celtic 0-2 Lille

Also Read: Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo