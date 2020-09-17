The Scottish Premier League features yet another intriguing fixture this Saturday as Celtic host a struggling Livingston outfit at the Celtic Park. Celtic has been exceptional over the past few weeks and are the favourites going into this game.

Livingston, on the other hand, have struggled since the start of the new season and currently find themselves in eleventh place in the Scottish Premiership. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Hamilton last week and is in desperate need of a victory.

Celtic are currently in second place in the Scottish Premiership and are three points behind the Rangers. The fixture against Livingston is Celtic's game in hand, however, and the home side will want to take three points away from this match and draw level with its arch-rivals at the top of the Scottish Premier League table.

Celtic vs Livingston FC Head-to-Head

Celtic have a predictably massive head-to-head advantage over Livingston and have won 21 games out of a total of 26 fixtures played between the two sides. Livingston have managed only one victory against Celtic and need to play out of their skins to take anything away from this fixture.

Livingston did manage to steal a point in the previous edition of this game in March and eked out a 2-2 draw. A late equaliser from Tom Rogic spared Celtic's blushes and the home side will hope to put in a better performance this weekend.

Celtic form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-W-W-W-D

Livingston FC form guide in the Scottish Premiership: L-W-L-D-D

Celtic vs Livingston FC Team News

Leigh Griffiths may not feature in this game

Celtic

Celtic may have to do without star striker Leigh Griffiths and midfielder Tom Rogic against Livingston. Nir Bitton and Mikey Johnston have also been ruled out of this fixture and will have to be replaced in the starting eleven.

Injured: Nir Bitton, Mikey Johnston

Doubtful: Leigh Griffiths, Tom Rogic

Suspended: None

Livingston need a victory in this game

Livingston FC

Livingston manager Gary Holt has plenty of options to choose from in his squad but may not be able to avail the service of Alan Lithgow in this game. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Alan Lithgow

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Livingston FC Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Vasilis Barkas; Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien, Shane Duffy; Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Greg Taylor, James Forrest; Ryan Christie; Odsonne Edward, Albian Ajeti

Livingston FC Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Robby McCrorie; Julien Serrano, John Guthrie, Efe Ambrose, Nicky Devlin; Marvin Bartley; Alan Forrest, Jason Holt, Scott Pittman, Scott Robinson; Lars Lokotsch

Celtic vs Livingston FC Prediction

Celtic have a distinct upper hand in this fixture but Livingston's ability to cause an upset cannot be underestimated. The Lions did manage to hold Celtic to a 2-2 draw earlier this year and Celtic will have to be wary of the likes of Alan Forrest and Lars Lokotsch.

Celtic are one of only two unbeaten teams in the Scottish Premiership, so far, however, and will be disappointed if they let their streak slip away in this game. Shane Duffy has been excellent for Celtic and the likes of Odsonne Edward and Albian Ajeti should be able to hand the home side a comprehensive victory.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Livingston FC

