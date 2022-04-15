Celtic vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Cup 2021-22

Celtic will square off against arch-rivals Rangers at Hampden Park in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

The two teams locked horns in a potential title-deciding Scottish Premiership fixture earlier this month at Ibrox. Celtic opened up a six-point lead atop the standings with a 2-1 win, so Rangers will look to avenge their loss.

Celtic secured a place in the Scottish Cup semifinals with a 3-0 win over Dundee United, while Rangers beat Dundee by the same scoreline. Rangers are yet to concede a goal in the campaign, while Celtic have let in just one goal.

Celtic last lifted the cup in 2020, while Rangers' last triumph in the competition was in 2009. The Old Firm rivals are set to battle it out for a place in the title decider, which could be a highly entertaining affair.

Celtic vs Rangers Head-to-Head

The two Glasgow rivals have met each other 428 times in official competitions since 1891. The Gers hold a narrow advantage with 167 wins, while the Bhoys have been victorious on 161 occasions. The spoils have been shared 100 times.

In 53 cup meetings between the two teams, Celtic lead 25-17 in wins, while ten games have ended in draws.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W.

Celtic vs Rangers Team News

Celtic

Ange Postecoglou could've had a fully-fit squad at his disposal for the game but Giorgos Giakoumakis was injured in the emphatic 7-0 win over St.Johnstone and will not be risked here.

Injuries: Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men might be a bit tired after overturning a one-goal deficit against Braga in their midweek UEFA Europa League fixture. The manager is expected to make a few changes to the starting XI.

Ianis Hagi and Alfredo Morelos are long-term absentees, while Nnamdi Ofoborh remains unavailable with a heart condition. Filip Helander was ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury in the league game against St. Mirren.

Injuries: Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Filip Helander.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh.

Celtic vs Rangers Predicted XIs

Celtic (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic; Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley, Reo Hatate; Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda.

Rangers (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Aaron Ramsey, John Lundstram; Ryan Kent, Amad Diallo, Scott Arfield.

Celtic vs Rangers Prediction

Celtic are on a seven-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning the last six. They scored 21 goals and conceded just twice in this period.

Rangers fought well to come back from behind against Braga in their previous outing and will look to continue that form to make their first appearance in the final since 2016.

Celtic will be without Giakoumakis and Rangers without Morelos, the two top strikers, but both teams have enough squad depth to make up for that. Nevertheless, a fired-up Rangers should secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Celtic 1-2 Rangers.

