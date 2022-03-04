Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Central Coast Mariners lock horns with Brisbane Roar on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up in this fixture.
Central Coast Mariners are in 11th place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Mariners suffered a 2-1 defeat against Adelaide United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.
Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in dismal form so far. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Perth Glory last month and will need to step up this weekend.
Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head
Brisbane Roar have an impressive record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 32 out of 55 matches played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed seven victories against Brisbane Roar and will need to improve their record in this fixture.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.
Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-D-D
Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-L-W
Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Team News
Central Coast Mariners
Central Coast Mariners also have no fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. The Mariners are unlikely to make drastic changes to their lineup for this fixture.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Brisbane Roar
Luke Ivanovic, Cyrus Dehmie, Louis Zabala, and Alex Parsons are back in the squad and will be available for selection. Tom Aldred remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.
Injured: Tom Aldred
Doubtful: Juan Lescano
Suspended: None
Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI
Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Moresche
Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Scott Neville, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Rahmat Akbari
Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Prediction
Central Coast Mariners have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to find some consistency in the coming weeks. The Mariners have failed to justify their potential so far and will need to work hard to improve their standing in the league table.
Brisbane Roar are struggling at the moment and will need to address several issues to turn their campaign around. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.
Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 1-1 Brisbane Roar