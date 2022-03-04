Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Central Coast Mariners lock horns with Brisbane Roar on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners are in 11th place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Mariners suffered a 2-1 defeat against Adelaide United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in dismal form so far. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Perth Glory last month and will need to step up this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar have an impressive record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 32 out of 55 matches played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed seven victories against Brisbane Roar and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-D-D

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-L-W

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. The Mariners are unlikely to make drastic changes to their lineup for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Luke Ivanovic, Cyrus Dehmie, Louis Zabala, and Alex Parsons are back in the squad and will be available for selection. Tom Aldred remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Tom Aldred

Doubtful: Juan Lescano

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Moresche

Central Coast Mariners @CCMariners ?



Do you think you can hit the crossbar at half time 🥅?



If so, we want to hear from you! Slide into those DM's to be part of our half time Birthday Bash Crossbar Challenge thanks to Mid-Western Regional Council. Is it your birthday tomorrowDo you think you can hit the crossbar at half time 🥅?If so, we want to hear from you! Slide into those DM's to be part of our half time Birthday Bash Crossbar Challenge thanks to Mid-Western Regional Council. #CCMFC Is it your birthday tomorrow 🎂?Do you think you can hit the crossbar at half time 🥅?If so, we want to hear from you! Slide into those DM's to be part of our half time Birthday Bash Crossbar Challenge thanks to Mid-Western Regional Council. #CCMFC https://t.co/NFQvmHdVt0

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Scott Neville, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Rahmat Akbari

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to find some consistency in the coming weeks. The Mariners have failed to justify their potential so far and will need to work hard to improve their standing in the league table.

Brisbane Roar are struggling at the moment and will need to address several issues to turn their campaign around. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 1-1 Brisbane Roar

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi