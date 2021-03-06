Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as Central Coast Mariners lock horns with Macarthur FC at the Central Coast Stadium on Monday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Macarthur FC are in second place in the league table and have made an excellent start to their first-ever A-League campaign. The Bulls edged Sydney FC to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners have been exceptional this season and find themselves at the top of the A-League standings. The Mariners edged Perth Glory to a 2-1 victory last week and will want to put in a similar performance in this match.

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Central Coast Mariners have played only one match against Macarthur FC and managed a comfortable victory against their opponents. Macarthur FC have never scored a goal against the Mariners and will look to create history this weekend.

The previous match between the two Australian teams took place earlier this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Macarthur FC were yet to find their feet in the A-League at the time and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-W-W

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-W-D

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC Team News

Central Coast Mariners have a good squad

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners have no injury concerns going into this match and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture. Kye Rowles' late red card against Adelaide United has been rescinded and the defender is available for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Milislav Popovic is currently injured and will be unable to take the field for Macarthur FC this weekend. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this match.

Injured: Milislav Popovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Gianni Stensness, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena

Macarthur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have exceeded expectations so far this season and will be confident going into this game. The likes of Marco Urena and Daniel De Silva have been excellent for the home side and will likely play pivotal roles for the team this weekend.

Macarthur FC have plenty of experience in their ranks and pulled off an excellent result in their previous game. Both teams are on an even footing and the moment and are likely to share the spoils on Monday.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-2 Macarthur FC

