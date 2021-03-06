Inter Milan vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan are back in action in Serie A this weekend as they lock horns with Atalanta in a crucial encounter at the San Siro on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want a victory in this match.

Atalanta are in fourth place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have effectively recovered from a slow start to their campaign. La Dea have registered four victories on the trot and will be filled to the brim with confidence ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan have enjoyed an exceptional season under Antonio Conte and have a six-point lead at the top of the league table. The Nerazzurri edged Parma to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will have to be at their best this weekend.

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have an excellent record against Atalanta and have won 19 matches out of a total of 37 games played between the two teams. Atalanta have managed only seven victories against Inter Milan and will need to improve their record in this match.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams created their fair share of chances on the day and will want to win this game.

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-D

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Team News

Inter Milan have a strong squad

Inter Milan

Stefano Sensi is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and is sidelined for this fixture. Achraf Hakimi served his suspension against Genoa and is likely to play an important role against Atalanta this week.

Injured: Stefano Sensi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta need to win this game

Atalanta

Sam Lammers and Bosko Sutalo are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against Inter Milan this weekend. Atalanta are unlikely to rest their best players for this fixture.

Injured: Sam Lammers, Bosko Sutalo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Achraf Hakimi, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Matteo Pessina, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Prediction

Inter Milan have been a formidable juggernaut this season and are well on their way to their first Serie A title since Jose Mourinho's time at the club. The Nerazzurri have struck the perfect blend of attack and defence this season and will be intent on taking all three points from this game.

Atalanta can be lethal on their day and Gian Piero Gasperini's innovative tactics have troubled Inter Milan in the past. La Dea have an impressive squad and might be able to steal a point from the league leaders this weekend.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-2 Atalanta

