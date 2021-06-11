Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League Final Series 2020-21

The A-League is back in action after a week-long hiatus with a crucial elimination final this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Macarthur FC at the Central Coast Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match.

Macarthur FC have exceeded expectations in their first A-League season and finished in sixth place in the league standings. The Bulls suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Wellington Phoenix last week, however, and will have to step up in the Final series.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the regular series and have a point to prove this month. The Mariners have enjoyed an excellent campaign and will have to bring their consistency to the fore in this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Central Coast Mariners have only played three matches against Macarthur FC and have a flawless record against their opponents. Macarthur FC have never defeated the Mariners in an official fixture and will want to create history this weekend.

The previous match between the two Australian teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Macarthur FC were well below their best on the day and will need to make a statement on Saturday.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-D-W

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-L-W

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC Team News

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Gianni Stensness is nursing an injury at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Lewis Miller and Alou Kuol are available for selection and will play a part in this game.

Injured: Gianni Stensness

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Nicholas Suman is the only injury concern for Macarthur FC and remains a doubt going into this game. Loic Puyo received a straight red card against Wellington Phoenix and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Nicholas Suman

Suspended: Loic Puyo

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Josh Nisbet, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena

Derbyshire on our inaugural finals appearance: "It's always tough to play the Mariners, but the lads are looking forward to it!"#MFCBulls #RunWithTheHerd pic.twitter.com/yZdo6ob9Ur — Macarthur FC (@mfcbulls) June 10, 2021

Macarthur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Tommy Oar, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have assembled a strong squad this season and could potentially win the A-League title in the coming weeks. With Marco Urena and Alou Kuol leading the line, the Mariners can be lethal on their day and will want to put their best foot forward in this fixture.

Macarthur FC have pulled off a commendable feat in their first A-League campaign and have benefitted from the experience in their ranks. Central Coast Mariners have an exceptional record against the Bulls, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 1-0 Macarthur FC

