Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Central Coast Mariners take on Newcastle Jets at the Central Coast Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to win this game.

Newcastle Jets have endured a miserable campaign this year and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league table. The Jets suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brisbane Roar last week and will look to bounce back in this match.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and are in third place in the A-League standings at the moment. The Mariners edged Macarthur FC to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

The boss has confirmed his extended group for the #F3Derby tomorrow as we look to secure our finals spot. #CCMFC #WontBackDown

Details 👇👇 — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) May 31, 2021

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets are on an even footing as far as their head-to-head record in the A-League is concerned and have won 17 games apiece out of a total of 52 matches played between the two teams.

The previous edition of the F3 Derby took place earlier this month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Matt Simon scored the decisive goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics this week.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-D-D

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-L-D-L-L

Also Read: Serie A 2020/21: Top 10 players this season according to ratings

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Gianni Stensness and Lewis Miller are nursing injuries at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Central Coast Mariners have been excellent this season and are likely to name a strong team against Melbourne City.

Injured: Gianni Stensness, Lewis Miller

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski and Tete Yengi going into this game. Jason Hoffman and John Koutroumbis are back in action and are available for selection.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, Tete Yengi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Josh Nisbet, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena

Tickets are on sale for our final home game of the season!



🎟 https://t.co/ccGi7aLjOT#NeverTearUsApart #ALeague pic.twitter.com/BIhWwUCA1a — NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) May 31, 2021

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, Matthew Millar; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have punched above their weight this season and have also managed to overcome a recent slump. Marco Urena has played a pivotal role in the Mariners' fortunes this year and will have to be at his best on Tuesday.

Newcastle Jets have struggled this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance against their arch-rivals. Central Coast Mariners are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Newcastle Jets

Also Read: La Liga team of the season (2020/21)

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.