Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Central Coast Mariners take on Newcastle Jets at the Central Coast Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to win this game.
Newcastle Jets have endured a miserable campaign this year and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league table. The Jets suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brisbane Roar last week and will look to bounce back in this match.
Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and are in third place in the A-League standings at the moment. The Mariners edged Macarthur FC to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head
Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets are on an even footing as far as their head-to-head record in the A-League is concerned and have won 17 games apiece out of a total of 52 matches played between the two teams.
The previous edition of the F3 Derby took place earlier this month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Matt Simon scored the decisive goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics this week.
Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-D-D
Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-L-D-L-L
Also Read: Serie A 2020/21: Top 10 players this season according to ratings
Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Team News
Central Coast Mariners
Gianni Stensness and Lewis Miller are nursing injuries at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Central Coast Mariners have been excellent this season and are likely to name a strong team against Melbourne City.
Injured: Gianni Stensness, Lewis Miller
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Newcastle Jets
Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski and Tete Yengi going into this game. Jason Hoffman and John Koutroumbis are back in action and are available for selection.
Injured: Ben Kantarovski, Tete Yengi
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI
Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Josh Nisbet, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena
Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, Matthew Millar; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel
Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction
Central Coast Mariners have punched above their weight this season and have also managed to overcome a recent slump. Marco Urena has played a pivotal role in the Mariners' fortunes this year and will have to be at his best on Tuesday.
Newcastle Jets have struggled this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance against their arch-rivals. Central Coast Mariners are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.
Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Newcastle Jets
Also Read: La Liga team of the season (2020/21)
Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.