Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Wellington Phoenix in an important clash at the Central Coast Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Wellington Phoenix have endured a miserable campaign so far and find themselves at the bottom of the A-League table. The New Zealand outfit were defeated by Newcastle Jets last week and need to take it up a notch last weekend.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are at the top of the A-League standings at the moment and have managed nine points from their first four games. The Mariners eased past reigning champions Sydney FC by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Wellington Phoenix have a slight advantage over Central Coast Mariners as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 17 games out of a total of 39 matches played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed only 15 victories against Wellington Phoenix and will look to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams in March last year ended in a 3-1 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Central Coast Mariners have improved over the past year and will look to get a positive result from this match.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-W

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: L-D-L

Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Central Coast Mariners have a good squad

Central Coast Mariners

Marco Urena has completed his quarantine period and will be available for selection in this game. Central Coast Mariners have a fully-fit squad and will be confident ahead of this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix have a strong squad

Wellington Phoenix

Reno Piscopo picked up a calf injury earlier this month and has been ruled out of Wellington Phoenix's game this weekend. Alex Rufer served his suspension against Macarthur FC last weekend and will be available for selection in this game.

Injured: Reno Piscopo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Josh Nisbet, Gianni Stensness, Stefan Jankovic, Samuel Silvera; Matt Simon, Marco Urena

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Marinovic; James McGarry, Joshua Laws, Luke DeVere, Tim Payne; Clayton Lewis, Cameron Devlin, Alex Rufer, Ulises Davila; Tomer Hemed, David Ball

Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Wellington Phoenix find themselves at the wrong end of the table at the moment and are in desperate need of a victory. The New Zealand outfit will face a stern challenge this weekend and has plenty of work to do to stand a chance in this game.

Central Coast Mariners have exceeded expectations this season and will look to build on their impressive start to the campaign. The Mariners have been in excellent form and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

