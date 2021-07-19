Cerezo Osaka vs FC Tokyo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Cerezo Osaka will welcome FC Tokyo to the Yanmar Stadium on Wednesday for a matchday 21 fixture in the J1 League.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Vissel Kobe. Koji Toriumi scored one minute after coming off the bench to snatch a late point for Osaka.

FC Tokyo were 1-0 victors away to Shonan Bellmare. Kensuke Nagai scored in the 83rd minute to give the visitors a narrow 1-0 victory.

That win helped the capital side climb up to seventh in the table, having accrued 34 points from 21 matches.

Cerezo Osaka are in mid-table, with 24 points from 19 matches, although they are eerily close to the relegation zone, with some games in hand.

Cerezo Osaka vs FC Tokyo Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 27 occasions in the past and Cerezo Osaka have a marginally better record with 11 wins to their name.

FC Tokyo were victorious on eight occasions, the same number of draws both sides have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in March when an injury-time goal by Masato Morishige helped FC Tokyo narrowly edge a five-goal thriller with a 3-2 win.

The visitors are currently on a five-game winning run while Cerezo Osaka are on an eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Cerezo Osaka form guide: D-D-W-W-D

FC Tokyo form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Cerezo Osaka vs FC Tokyo Team News

Cerezo Osaka

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

FC Tokyo

FC Tokyo have been decimated by injuries in recent weeks and currently have several players ruled out with fitness issues.

Akihiro Hayashi, Ryoma Watanabe, Kazuya Konno, Hotaka Nakamura and Takuya Uchida are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Akihiro Hayashi, Ryoma Watanabe, Kazuya Konno, Hotaka Nakamura, Takuya Uchida

Suspension: None

Cerezo Osaka vs FC Tokyo Prediction

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jin-Hyeun Kim (GK); Yusuke Maruhashi, Ryuya Nishio, Tiago Pagnussat, Riku Matsuda; Riki Harakawa, Hiroaki Okuno; Hirotaka Tameda, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto; Yoshito Okubo

FC Tokyo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Go Hatano (GK); Kashifu Bangunagande, Masato Morishige, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Ryoya Ogawa; Shuto Abe, Manato Shinada; Adailton, Leandro, Keigo Higashi; Diego Diego

Cerezo Osaka vs FC Tokyo Prediction

FC Tokyo's improving form means that they will take the game to their hosts and fancy their chances of leaving with something. Cerezo Osaka will be keen to make up for lost ground with their outstanding matches and are likely to go all out for the victory.

The visitors are capable of getting something in this game but we are predicting a narrow victory for Levir Culpi's side, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 2-1 FC Tokyo

