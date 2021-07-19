Gamba Osaka vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Gamba Osaka and Vissel Kobe will trade tackles in a J1 League fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Avispa Fukuoka on Saturday. Patric scored the match-winner five minutes from time.

Vissel Kobe were held to a 1-1 draw away to Cerezo Osaka. Koji Toriumi stepped off the bench to snatch a late equalizer for the hosts after Kyogo Furuhashi had put Kobe ahead in the first half.

Gamba Osaka need a victory in this game to climb out of the relegation zone, although they have several games in hand. The Nerazzurri are currently in 17th place, with 17 points garnered from 16 games to date.

Vissel Kobe are in third place but have several clubs breathing down their neck in the race for AFC Champions League qualification.

Gamba Osaka vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

Gamba Osaka have 18 wins from their 38 fixtures against Vissel Kobe. Nine previous matches ended in draws while Kobe were victorious on 11 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on the opening day of the current campaign, when Kyogo Furuhashi scored a 79th minute winner for Vissel Kobe in a 1-0 win.

The visitors are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, with five games in this sequence ending in victories. Gamba Osaka have lost just once in their last 11 fixtures.

Gamba Osaka form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Vissel Kobe form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Gamba Osaka vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Gamba Osaka

Haruto Shirai, Jun Ichimori and South Korean left-back Shin Won-ho have all been sidelined due to injuries.

Injured: Shin Won-ho, Haruto Shirai, Jun Ichimori

Suspension: None

Vissel Kobe

Lincoln Correa has been sidelined with an injury but there are no suspension worries for Vissel Kobe

Injury: Lincoln Correa

Suspension: None

Gamba Osaka vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masaaki Higashiguchi (GK); Yuya Fukuda, Young-Gwon Kim, Gen Shoji, Yota Sato; Kosuke Onose, Yosuke Ideguchi, Kohei Okuno, Shu Kurata; Takashi Usami, Patric

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daiya Maekawa (GK); Gotoku Sakai, Thomas Vermaelen, Ryuho Kikuchi, Tetsushi Yamakawa; Shion Inoue, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Sergi Samper, Kyogo Furuhashi; Noriaki Fujimoto, Yuta Goke

Gamba Osaka vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

The two sides have been in fine form over the last few weeks and will each fancy their chances of getting a win here.

Gamba Osaka are one of the most compact sides in the league but Vissel Kobe have enough quality to create chances. Ultimately, both sides are likely to cancel each other out with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-1 Vissel Kobe

