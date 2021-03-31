Certified Chelsea: Billy Gilmour

There has been a renewed focus on integrating young players into the senior setup at Chelsea and 19-year-old Billy Gilmour is a prime example of that. After rising through the ranks at Scottish club Rangers, Billy Gilmour chose not to sign a professional contract at his boyhood club and instead secure a move to Chelsea.

The young midfielder has been identified as one of Chelsea's future stars and has already been lauded for passing range and dribbling ability. In the latest installment of Certified Blues, Billy Gilmour gets into conversation with Anant Tyagi and shares his experiences with Chelsea football club so far.

Gilmour has opened up about life at Chelsea so far, saying:

"It's been three years that I've been at Chelsea now. Signed from Rangers and I've loved every minute of it. Played u18s and won trophies. Played u23s and won trophies. The end goal has been to play first-team football and well, I'm there now."

Billy Gilmour first grabbed the limelight when he turned in an impressive performance in Chelsea's FA Cup game against Liverpool in the 2019-20 season. He recounts that experience as his best yet in a Chelsea shirt.

At Stamford Bridge, Gilmour has had the good fortune of being groomed by the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic and the youngster says he loves playing alongside them and talks about how much he values the lessons they impart on to him.

Growing up, like most kids his age, his idols were Cristiano Ronaldo. But by the time he was 12 or 13, he had become a big fan of Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta. Gilmour says:

"Just the way he played. He never lost the ball. So Iniesta is my idol."

Billy Gilmour's favorite Chelsea player was Frank Lampard. The 19-year-old has already been likened to Xavi and Cesc Fabregas and Gilmour is happy because he would like to model his game after the Spanish legends. He says:

"Getting compared to those two feels really good. They were my idols growing up and that's the way I want to play football and base my game around them. So, yes it's good but there's a long way to go. I'm still young."

Gilmour says he has a few superstitions and that before he goes on the pitch, he always kisses his shin guard and does two hops. He has a picture of his dad, mom and little brother on his shin guard. Gilmour says:

"They're back in Scotland. I'm a family man and very close to my parents and my little brother. So that (kissing the shin guards) is something I've done since a young age."

In sync with most of the Chelsea players we've seen on Certified Chelsea, even Billy Gilmour thinks Kurt Zouma is the funniest guy in the dressing room. Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri play the best music according to the youngster and he says Antonio Rudiger is the best dancer.

Before signing off, Gilmour sends a message to the Indian Blues. He says:

"I hope you guys can come to the Bridge and watch us someday. Keep supporting us."