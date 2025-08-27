CFR Cluj vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025 

CFR Cluj and Hacken will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 28th). The game will be played at Stadionul Dr Constantine Radulescu.The visitors hold a comfortable lead in the tie, having claimed a 7-2 home win in the first leg in Sweden last week. They raced into a four-goal lead by the 35th minute, with Simon Gustafson scoring either side of Silas Andersen and Adrian Svanback while Meriton Korenica pulled one back before the break. Isak Brusberg and Andrei Cordea scored a goal each for either side in the second half while John Dembe wrapped up proceedings with a brace.CFR followed up their continental thrashing with another heavy defeat in a 4-1 loss away to Otelul in the Romanian Superliga. Patrick's first-half brace put the hosts 2-0 up at the break before completing his hat-trick after the visitors were reduced to 10 men. Stefan Bana completed the scoring.Hacken, meanwhile, claimed another heavy win, this time in the Swedish Allsvenskan. Silas Andersen, Isak Brusberg and John Dembe scored a goal each while Adrian Svanback scored a brace to help the visitors claim a 5-1 away win over Varnamo.CFR Cluj vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key NumbersLast week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.CFR Cluj are winless in their last 10 games across competitions in regulation time, losing six games in this run.Hacken's win over Varnamo ended their run of eight away games to witness at least one side keep a clean sheet.Five of CFR's last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.Hacken's last five away games have been decided by a one-goal margin.CFR Cluj vs Hacken PredictionCFR Cluj began their European sojourn this term in the Europa League but it is unlikely to extend beyond the week. That is unless The Railwaymen can do what no other side has done in the history of UEFA club competition; overturn a five-goal first leg deficit.Hacken, for their part, are flying high and are likely to make do with the Conference League having dropped from the Europa League.Back Hacken to claim a decisive victory once again.Prediction: CFR 1-3 HackenCFR Cluj vs Hacken Betting TipsTip 1 - Result: Hacken to winTip 2 - More than 1.5 goals in the second halfTip 3 - Over 2.5 goals