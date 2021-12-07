CFR Cluj vs Jablonec prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa Conference League 2021-22

Jablonec face CFR Cluj on Thursday in their final group match of the Europa Conference League. The Czech side are currently third in Group D with six points from five games, one behind second-placed Randers.

In order to qualify for the preliminary knockout round, Petr Rada's side must win and also hope that Randers drop points to leaders AZ, who've already qualified for the last-16. Interestingly, Jablonec's only victory in the campaign so far came against their opponents on matchday 6, which was a 1-0 victory at home on opening day.

Cluj, meanwhile, have already been eliminated from the competition after accumulating just a single point in five games. Besides the 1-1 draw with Randers on matchday two, the Romanian side lost the rest of their 4 Europa League games, scoring only twice.

They'll be hoping to close out their European sojourn on a bright note.

CFR Cluj vs Jablonec Head-To-Head

The September reverse between the sides was their first-ever clash in Europe. Jablonec secured a 1-0 victory at home thanks to a 52th-minute penalty from Vaclav Pilar.

CFR Cluj Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Jablonec Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W

CFR Cluj vs Jablonec Team News

CFR Cluj

Claudiu Petrila has been out since last month with a groin injury and should remain sidelined for this clash too. Head coach Dan Petrescu may not alter his winning combination from last weekend.

Injured: Claudiu Patrila

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Jablonec

The visitors have a clean bill of health coming into Thursday's game.

Tomas Malinsky and Vaclav Pilar were both sent off in their weekend victory but their suspensions don't apply in Europe. Therefore, both players will be available to face Cluj.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

CFR Cluj vs Jablonec Predicted XI

CFR Cluj (4-3-3): Otto Hindrich; Mateo Sušić, Daniel Graovac, Mike Cestor, Mário Camora; Ciprian Deac, Nana Boateng, Rúnar Már Sigurjónsson; Billel Omrani, Gabriel Debeljuh, Valentin Costache.

Jablonec (4-1-4-1): Jan Hanuš; Libor Holík, Michal Surzyn, Jakub Martinec, Jaroslav Zelený; Tomáš Hübschman; Tomáš Malínský, David Houska, Miloš Kratochvíl, Václav Pilař; Tomáš Čvančara.

CFR Cluj vs Jablonec Prediction

CFR Cluj have been poor by all accounts. They have nothing at stake here but pride as their campaign ended in the same fashion it started - on a whimper. Jablonec don't have their destiny in their own hands but will still look to give it all to win.

Prediction: CFR Cluj 1-2 Jablonec

