CFR Cluj vs Lincoln Red Imps prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back with another qualifying match this week as Lincoln Red Imps take on CFR Cluj on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this week.

CFR Cluj do have some experience on the European stage but will have to be wary against a determined side. The Romanians will be intent on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League this year but have a few hurdles ahead of them this month.

Lincoln Red Imps, on the other hand, have not made much of an impact on the European stage and will look to create history this year. The Gibraltar outfit has pulled off some stunning results in its qualification campaign and will be intent on upsetting the odds this week.

CFR Cluj vs Lincoln Red Imps Head-to-Head

CFR Cluj have a good record against Lincoln Red Imps and have won the only game played between the two teams. Lincoln Red Imps have never defeated CFR Cluj in an official match and have a point to prove on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg and ended in a 2-1 victory for CFR Cluj. Lincoln Red Imps gave their opponents a run for their money on the day but will need to be more clinical this week.

CFR Cluj form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Lincoln Red Imps: L-W-D-W-W

CFR Cluj vs Lincoln Red Imps Team News

CFR Cluj have a strong squad

CFR Cluj

Alexandru Ionita remains the only absentee for CFR Cluj and is currently serving a ban. The Romanian outfit is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alexandru Ionita

Lincoln Red Imps need to win this game

Lincoln Red Imps

Lincoln Red Imps have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to field their strongest team in this match. The Gibraltar outfit is likely to set up on the counter against CFR Cluj this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CFR Cluj vs Lincoln Red Imps Predicted XI

CFR Cluj Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giedrius Arlauskis; Mateo Sousic, Rachid Bouhenna, Mike Cestor, Camora; Runar Mar Sigurjonsson, Jonathan Rodriguez; Ciprian Deac, Constantin Paun, Ionut Costache; Billel Omrani

Lincoln Red Imps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Soler; Kian Ronan, Bernardo Lopes, Roy Chipolina, Ethan Britto; Graeme Torrilla, Mustapha Yahaya, Marco Rosa Blanco; Fernando Carralero, Tjay De Barr, Brian Gomez

CFR Cluj vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction

CFR Cluj have plenty of experience in Europe and will want to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this year. The Romanian giants have a first-leg advantage and will want to maintain their hold on the fixture this week.

Lincoln Red Imps can be a dangerous outfit but will need to play out of their skins to overcome the aggregate deficit. CFR Cluj are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: CFR Cluj 2-0 Lincoln Red Imps

