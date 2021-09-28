CFR Cluj vs Randers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

CFR Cluj welcome Randers to the Dr. Constantin Rădulescu Stadium on Thursday for matchday two of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 season.

The Romanian champions started the campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Czech side Jablonec.

Defender Camora conceded a penalty for a handball, which also got him sent off. Vaclav Pilar made no mistake from 12 yards, thumping home the lone goal of the match and consigning Cluj to a defeat.

Randers, on the other hand, produced a spirited display to hold Dutch side AZ Alkmaar to an entertaining 2-2 draw, fighting back both times they fell behind in the match.

However, their momentum was punctured recently by a 1-0 defeat to Midtjylland in the league.

CFR Cluj vs Randers Head-To-Head

This will be the first official clash between the sides.

Randers FC @Randers_FC #fcmrfc



Se højdepunkterne her:

randersfc.dk/nyheder-superl… Vi fik ikke helt som fortjent i går i Herning, hvor vi havde chancer til at få point til tabellen #sldk Se højdepunkterne her: Vi fik ikke helt som fortjent i går i Herning, hvor vi havde chancer til at få point til tabellen #sldk #fcmrfc



Se højdepunkterne her:

randersfc.dk/nyheder-superl… https://t.co/wf1ce0NK2k

CFR Cluj Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Randers Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

CFR Cluj vs Randers Team News

CFR Cluj

The Railwaymen will be without the services of striker Denis Alibec, who's currently nursing a muscle injury.

Young forward Valentin Costache may continue to lead the line for Dan Petrescu's side.

Defender Mario Camora is also suspended from the clash for getting sent off in the defeat to Jablonec on the opening matchday.

Injured: Denis Alibec

Suspended: Mario Camora

Unavailable: None

Liga 1 România 🇷🇴 ⚽️ @Liga1Romania Hadi Sacko a semnat cu CFR Cluj. Mijlocașul în vârstă de 27 de ani era liber de contract după despărțirea de Denizlispor. A mai trecut pe la Bordeaux, Sporting, Sochaux, Leeds și Las Palmas. Hadi Sacko a semnat cu CFR Cluj. Mijlocașul în vârstă de 27 de ani era liber de contract după despărțirea de Denizlispor. A mai trecut pe la Bordeaux, Sporting, Sochaux, Leeds și Las Palmas. https://t.co/k1G2TlG2hn

Randers

Marvin Egho is the only notable absentee for the Danish outfit as the forward is currently nursing an injury.

Sierra Leone striker Alhaji Kamara has struggled in front of the net lately, so manager Thomas Thomasberg may give the in-form Stephen Odey a chance.

Injured: Marvin Egho

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

CFR Cluj vs Randers Predicted XI

CFR Cluj (4-3-3): Cristian Balgradean; Cristian Manea, Mike Cestor, Andrei Burca, Florin Stefan; Emmanuel Culio, Mihai Bordeinau, Ciprian Deac; Billel Omrani, Gabriel Debeljuh, Claudiu Petrila.

Randers (4-4-1-1): Patrik Carlgren; Mikkel Kallesoe, Simon Piesinger, Erik Marxen, Bjorn Kopplin; Tosin Kehinde, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Frederik Lauenborg, Jakob Ankersen; Vito Hammershoy-Mistrati; Stephen Odey.

CFR Cluj vs Randers Prediction

Neither side is in a dominant run of form right now, struggling to win consistently on all fronts.

However, Randers are a free-scoring side, netting eight goals in their last four games, while Cluj are a defensively mean outfit.

Also Read

It could go either way, but we're putting our money on a stalemate.

Prediction: CFR Cluj 1-1 Randers

Edited by Shardul Sant