CFR Cluj vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2021-22

CFR Cluj will look to overturn a 4-0 deficit when they welcome Red Star Belgrade to Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium for the second leg of their Europa League playoff tie on Thursday.
Red Star Belgrade won the first leg with ruthless precision, putting four goals past a poor CFR Cluj defense. Milan Pavkov, Aleksander Katai, Mirko Ivanic and Ben Nabouhane registered their names on the scoresheet for Belgrade.
Red Star Belgrade are coming off a 3-1 win over Backa Topola in the Serbian Superliga. They are third in the league table, with 13 points from five games. They are unbeaten in their last five games, with four wins and a draw.
Meanwhile, CFR Cluj managed a narrow 1-0 win over Arges Pitesti in their most recent league game. Cluj have done brilliantly in the league and are top of the table with 18 points from six games. They have won all their games in the league so far.
CFR Cluj vs Red Star Belgrade Head-to-Head
The only meeting between the two sides took place last week, which Red Star Belgrade won in emphatic fashion.
CFR Cluj form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W
Red Star Belgrade form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W
CFR Cluj vs Red Star Belgrade Team News
CFR Cluj
Alexandru Paun is back from suspension and could return to the starting lineup for the game against Red Star Belgrade.
Alexandru Ionita is out with a doping ban, while Alexandru Chipciu will miss the game due to an ankle injury. Andrei Burca is still recovering from a knee problem.
Injured: Andrei Burca and Alexandru Chipciu
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Alexandru Ionita
Red Star Belgrade
Sekou Sanogo is a doubt due to an injury. All other players are expected to be available for selection.
Milan Rodic and Guelor Kanga are expected to come into the starting lineup.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Sekou Sanogo
Suspended: None
CFR Cluj vs Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI
CFR Cluj Predicted XI (4-3-3): Giedrius Arlauskis (GK); Mario Camora, Rachid Bouhenna, Mike Cestor, Cristian Manea; Runar Sigurjonsson, Guessouma Fofana, Mateo Susic; Gabriel Debuljuh, Bilel Omrani, Cirprian Deac
Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Milan Borjan (GK); Milan Rodic, Aleksandar Dragovic, Radovan Pankov, Marko Gobeljic; Junior Sanogo, El Fardou Ben; Aleksandar Katai, Filippo Falco, Mirko Ivanic; Lois Diony
CFR Cluj vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction
Red Star Belgrade pretty much have one foot in the next round and should win the second leg without much resistance.
Belgrade are a much stronger side than Cluj, and we predict that they will prevail by a comfortable margin.
Prediction: CFR Cluj 0-3 Red Star Belgrade
