CFR Cluj vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2021-22

CFR Cluj will look to overturn a 4-0 deficit when they welcome Red Star Belgrade to Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium for the second leg of their Europa League playoff tie on Thursday.

Red Star Belgrade won the first leg with ruthless precision, putting four goals past a poor CFR Cluj defense. Milan Pavkov, Aleksander Katai, Mirko Ivanic and Ben Nabouhane registered their names on the scoresheet for Belgrade.

Red Star Belgrade are coming off a 3-1 win over Backa Topola in the Serbian Superliga. They are third in the league table, with 13 points from five games. They are unbeaten in their last five games, with four wins and a draw.

Meanwhile, CFR Cluj managed a narrow 1-0 win over Arges Pitesti in their most recent league game. Cluj have done brilliantly in the league and are top of the table with 18 points from six games. They have won all their games in the league so far.

CFR Cluj vs Red Star Belgrade Head-to-Head

The only meeting between the two sides took place last week, which Red Star Belgrade won in emphatic fashion.

CFR Cluj form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Red Star Belgrade form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

CFR Cluj vs Red Star Belgrade Team News

CFR Cluj

Alexandru Paun is back from suspension and could return to the starting lineup for the game against Red Star Belgrade.

Alexandru Ionita is out with a doping ban, while Alexandru Chipciu will miss the game due to an ankle injury. Andrei Burca is still recovering from a knee problem.

Injured: Andrei Burca and Alexandru Chipciu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Alexandru Ionita

⚽Let's do it pic.twitter.com/IOIti0A3OS — CFR Cluj 1907 🇬🇧🇺🇲 (@CFR_Cluj_1907) August 21, 2021

Red Star Belgrade

Sekou Sanogo is a doubt due to an injury. All other players are expected to be available for selection.

Milan Rodic and Guelor Kanga are expected to come into the starting lineup.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sekou Sanogo

Suspended: None

CFR Cluj vs Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI

CFR Cluj Predicted XI (4-3-3): Giedrius Arlauskis (GK); Mario Camora, Rachid Bouhenna, Mike Cestor, Cristian Manea; Runar Sigurjonsson, Guessouma Fofana, Mateo Susic; Gabriel Debuljuh, Bilel Omrani, Cirprian Deac

❗Karte za Čukarički i na Marakani



🎬Vreme je za novi Minut sa Zvezdom



🔴⚪#fkcz pic.twitter.com/ZThbA8A5ff — FK Crvena zvezda (@crvenazvezdafk) August 24, 2021

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Milan Borjan (GK); Milan Rodic, Aleksandar Dragovic, Radovan Pankov, Marko Gobeljic; Junior Sanogo, El Fardou Ben; Aleksandar Katai, Filippo Falco, Mirko Ivanic; Lois Diony

CFR Cluj vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

Red Star Belgrade pretty much have one foot in the next round and should win the second leg without much resistance.

Belgrade are a much stronger side than Cluj, and we predict that they will prevail by a comfortable margin.

Prediction: CFR Cluj 0-3 Red Star Belgrade

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future, and more

Edited by Peter P