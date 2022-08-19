Cham vs FC Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Cup 2022-23

Cham and FC Zurich will trade tackles in the first round of the Swiss Cup on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 home win over St Gallen II in the Challenge League.

Jan Loosli opened the scoring in the opening seconds of the game while Marin Wiskeman made sure of the result in the second half. The win helped the newly-promoted club climb to sixth spot in the table.

FC Zurich will be looking to build momentum following their morale-boosting 2-1 comeback win over Hearts in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff.

Lawrence Shankland put the visitors ahead from the spot in the 22nd minute. Quickfire goals before halftime from Adrian Guerrero and Blerim Dzemaili helped the Swiss champions turn the game around.

Cham vs FC Zurich Head-to-Head

The two sides met in the round-of-16 stage of the 2014-15 Swiss Cup. Zurich progressed with an emphatic 5-0 victory away from home. Amine Chermiti scored a second-half brace to inspire the rout.

Cham have won one and lost one of their two league games so far this season. Zurich have been in poor form domestically but have had more success on the continent.

Cham form guide (all competitions): W-L

FC Zurich form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Cham vs FC Zurich Team News

Cham

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

FC Zurich

There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for FC Zurich.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cham vs FC Zurich Predicted XI

Cham (5-2-3): Anthony Arx (GK); Diogo Costa, Manuel Fah, Simon Tschopp, Fabio Niederhauser, Lucas Thoni; Jan Loosli, Esat Balaj; Marin Wiskemann, Luiyi Lugo, Nico Siegrist

FC Zurich (3-5-2): Yanick Brecher (GK); Fidan Aliti, Mirlind Kryeziu, Lindrit Kamberi; Adrian Guerrero, Ole Selnaes, Antonio Marchesano, Blerim Dzemaili, Nikola Boranijasevic; Donis Avdijaj, Tosin Aiyegun

Cham vs FC Zurich Prediction

FC Zurich are heavy favorites in the game and despite their poor start to their title defense, will fancy their chances against a third-tier side.

SC Cham have nothing to lose but are likely to play with extra caution while trying to catch their visitors on the break. However, the difference in class between the sides should see Zurich come out triumphant.

Prediction: Cham 1-3 FC Zurich

