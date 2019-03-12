Champions League 2018-19: 2 formations Juventus could play with against Atletico Madrid

Club Atletico de Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 at home

Tuesday's tilt should be an incredibly intense affair featuring two clubs desperate to reach the quarter-finals of UEFA's most prestigious club competition, the Champions League. Juventus were thoroughly beaten in Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16 contest against Atletico.

The Rojiblancos found the back of the net twice in the last 12 minutes to take a commanding lead heading into the second leg at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Despite finding themselves in a difficult situation, Juventus have not given up hope and believe in their abilities to get the job done.

“I think the team is good, is confident, we believe. We have to do it with a special night," said Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Tuesday's crucial clash.

“I want to say to the fans that on Tuesday night let’s think positive, let’s believe. It’s possible, but we need your help to make the stadium beautiful, everyone together."

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri has a plethora of talent at his disposal and has a variety of options as to what the lineup will look like.

One possible formation features a traditional back four, with Mandzukic playing up top as the team's target man.

(4-3-3-) Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Emre Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Ronaldo

However, we have also seen the Italian giants play with a back three when needed since Antonio Conte was around and we shouldn't be shocked if that is the case once again on Tuesday.

(3-5-2): Szczesny; Rugani, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cancelo, Emre Can, Pjanic, Matuidi, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Ronaldo

Regardless of what lineup Allegri opts to go with, we will see Juventus come out looking for an early goal as they try to claw their way back. The tactician will certainly be cautious though that his team does not concede, as an away goal would force the home side to put four past Jan Oblak if they were to go on to advance into the quarterfinals.

