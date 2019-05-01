Champions League 2018/19: 3 clashes to look out for in Barcelona vs Liverpool

Lionel Messi is targeting his fifth UCL title.

We have arrived at the business end of the Champions League and a titanic clash awaits at the Camp Nou tonight. Liverpool seek their first silverware under Jurgen Klopp, whereas Barcelona are chasing their third treble.

Both sides faced failures of varying magnitudes last season in the Champions League, with AS Roma making a shock comeback against the Blaugrana in the quarter-finals, while Liverpool tasted a cruel defeat in the final due to individual mistakes from Loris Karius.

FC Barcelona are tipped as the favorites to capture the European title this season but face a stiff challenge against the menacing Reds. Klopp has upgraded his squad substantially from last season, and the Merseysiders have accumulated 91 points from 36 Premier League games this term.

Camp Nou and Anfield will host the first and second legs of the semi-finals respectively. Given the European heritage these stadiums possess, the football followers around the world cannot demand a better event.

Remembering both teams, let us look at the three tussles between the opposing players which could incline the contest on either side.

#3 Mohamed Salah vs Jordi Alba

Porto v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Mohamed Salah has racked up astonishing numbers for Liverpool since joining them in 2017, scoring 69 goals in 100 appearances for the Reds.

The Egyptian has endured an intermittent scoring run this season, but his impact on opposing backlines never faded. Salah is encompassed constantly by the opposite full-backs, center-backs, and midfielders, creating extra space for his fellow attackers to exploit.

Barca, according to their philosophy, play a different brand of football, but that doesn't mean Salah will be allowed free territory to wreak havoc.

Jordi Alba, Barca's left-back will keep close tabs on the former Roma star. The 30-year-old's thrust is the prime outlet of Barcelona's offense from their left side. However, given Salah's propensity to make runs behind the defense, Ernesto Valverde could be compelled to deploy Alba in a deeper position than usual with limited projection towards the final third.

Klopp might try and locate Salah higher up the pitch to restrain Alba's attacking surges because Ernesto Valverde prefers pragmatism over an expansive brand of football. The Barca manager's inclination towards defensive solidity could shackle Alba.

