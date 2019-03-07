×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League 2018-19: 4 reasons why Manchester United eliminated PSG

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.16K   //    07 Mar 2019, 10:28 IST

Solskjaer celebrates United's great comeback
Solskjaer celebrates United's great comeback

Manchester United completed one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history as they overturned a 2-0 first leg deficit to triumph 3-1 away at the Parc des Princes last night.

The Red Devils have seen a massive upturn in fortunes since the appointment of Ole Gunner Solskjaer, but not many gave them much of a chance heading into the fixture against Paris Saint-Germain, owing to their lengthy injury list and suspensions which ensured the English giants went to France with a depleted squad.

However, in remarkable scenes, Marcus Rashford held his nerves to convert an injury-time VAR awarded penalty to send United to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2014. On the other hand, PSG were knocked out of the Round of 16 of the competition for the third straight season. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at four factors which made the 'remontada' possible.

#4 United's newfound belief under Solskjaer

Manchester United has been reborn under Ole Solksjaer
Manchester United has been reborn under Ole Solksjaer

It seems like distant times right now, but barely three months ago, Manchester United were in real danger of seeing their season descend into chaos as under Mourinho, the club dipped to all-time lows, with off-field clashes with players and negativity the order of the day at Old Trafford.

The 3-1 loss to Liverpool last December proved to be the breaking point and Mourinho was relieved of his duties, with the club 12 points off a top 4 spot and multiple players suffering an alarming drop in form.

However, since the appointment of Solksjaer, the tides have turned at Old Trafford as United have become one of the form teams in Europe and have battled their way back into contention for a top 4 finish.

Players have rediscovered their form under the Norwegian, which has invariably installed a new sense of belief into the fans and players alike.

United are unbeaten in 12 matches under Solskjaer in the Premier League, with two of those being comebacks against Burnley and Southampton, while their only defeat in 15 matches since he took charge came in the first leg reversal to PSG in the Champions League.

Advertisement

Indeed, if the Premier League started when Solskjaer took over at United, the Red Devils would be five points clear at the top of the table and the only unbeaten team in the league after 12 matches.

This new form has given the club an unshakable belief in themselves, playing with confidence and with pride at representing the United shirt.

This new found belief has given the players the confidence to go all out regardless of the situation or opponents they find themselves against and despite having nine first-team players out due to injury and suspension, it was this unshakable belief in their abilities which saw them through against PSG.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Romelu Lukaku Neymar Baby Face Assassin Football Top 5/Top 10
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United are the favorites to beat PSG
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United will not go past Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v PSG: 3 reasons why United can beat the French side | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United can overturn 2-0 first-leg deficit against PSG
RELATED STORY
PSG vs Manchester United: 3 things to look out for | Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19, PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 ways Solskjaer masterminded a miraculous comeback
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-2019: 3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United will beat PSG in the first leg 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The Comeback Kings
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: How Manchester United could lineup against Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us