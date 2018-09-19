Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Champions League 2018/19: Anatomy of the groups - Part 2

Abhishek Mandal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
253   //    19 Sep 2018, 16:47 IST

Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A
Juventus will look towards Ronaldo to lead them to glory

Champions League has begun. Atletico Madrid came back from behind to hand Monaco a defeat in the opening fixture of the Group A. Dortmund left it late against Club Brugge when Christian Pulisic came off the bench to score the accidental winner.

In Group B, Barcelona did a light work against PSV Eindhoven after a Messi masterclass. Ousmane Dembele and Coutinho showcased their footballing brain as they slowly take Barcelona to the next level in Europe.

In the other fixture of the group, Inter Milan piled further misery to the shaky start of Tottenham Hotspurs in the current campaign.

Elsewhere in Group C, PSG suffered a heartbreak at the Anfield stadium due to a Mbappe mistake at the stoppage time when the rescuer turned villain. In the other match, Napoli came across a goalless stalemate in Serbia.

In Group D, Galatasaray derailed Lokomotiv Moscow while Porto and Schalke 04 played out a 1-1 draw at the Veltins Arena.

In Matchday 1 for the remaining groups, we are waiting for some mouthwatering clashes tonight. Let us find out the anatomy of the remaining Groups from E to H in the competition. 

Group E

Japan v Poland: Group H - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Robert Lewandowski has a great opportunity to set his Champions League record right with supposedly an easy group to overcome

Teams: AEK Athens, AFC Ajax, Bayern Munich and Benfica

Bayern Munich, the table toppers of the German domestic league, Bundesliga, are the strongest outfit in the group and should not face any hurdles in topping the group.

Star-studded forward line with Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller up front would freak out any defence, The spearheads of the midfield, Thiago Alcantara and James Rodriguez could be the architect of fearsome attacks.

The defensive wall comprising of David Alaba, Joshua Kimich and Manuel Neuer would be difficult to break even for the strongest teams in Europe.

Benfica, Ajax and AEK Athens should find it difficult to overcome Bayern and therefore the trio would battle it out for the second place in the group.

Benfica has the experience to control games in such stages in Europe and should see off Ajax for the second place.

However, Ajax has done a revival of the squad with some new signing and should not be written off straight away.

AEK Athens has won the Greek Championship after a hiatus of 24 years. They are not expected to create hiccups for anyone in the group.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola Leisure Reading
Abhishek Mandal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Abhishek is a football enthusiast who is developing an interest in writing sports articles. He loves cricket as well. Readers will definitely love his way of writing here.
5 intriguing fixtures from the first week of the 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Bold Predictions for the...
RELATED STORY
Can Juventus win the Champions League with Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Precedence: The reason behind Juventus's quest for the...
RELATED STORY
Teams to watch out for in this season's Champions League
RELATED STORY
Top 4 contenders for the UEFA Champions League 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 5 Matches to look forward to
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Bargain of the century? 
RELATED STORY
2 Men who could potentially carry Real Madrid after...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Cristiano should have been awarded the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT BAR PSV
4 - 0
 Barcelona vs PSV
FT INT TOT
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Tottenham
FT CLU BOR
0 - 1
 Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
FT MON ATL
1 - 2
 Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
FT LIV PSG
3 - 2
 Liverpool vs PSG
FT CRV NAP
0 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
FT GAL LOK
3 - 0
 Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
FT SCH POR
1 - 1
 Schalke 04 vs Porto
Today SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
Today AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
Tomorrow MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
Tomorrow VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
Tomorrow YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
Tomorrow VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
Tomorrow BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us