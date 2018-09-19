Champions League 2018/19: Anatomy of the groups - Part 2

Abhishek Mandal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 253 // 19 Sep 2018, 16:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus will look towards Ronaldo to lead them to glory

Champions League has begun. Atletico Madrid came back from behind to hand Monaco a defeat in the opening fixture of the Group A. Dortmund left it late against Club Brugge when Christian Pulisic came off the bench to score the accidental winner.

In Group B, Barcelona did a light work against PSV Eindhoven after a Messi masterclass. Ousmane Dembele and Coutinho showcased their footballing brain as they slowly take Barcelona to the next level in Europe.

In the other fixture of the group, Inter Milan piled further misery to the shaky start of Tottenham Hotspurs in the current campaign.

Elsewhere in Group C, PSG suffered a heartbreak at the Anfield stadium due to a Mbappe mistake at the stoppage time when the rescuer turned villain. In the other match, Napoli came across a goalless stalemate in Serbia.

In Group D, Galatasaray derailed Lokomotiv Moscow while Porto and Schalke 04 played out a 1-1 draw at the Veltins Arena.

In Matchday 1 for the remaining groups, we are waiting for some mouthwatering clashes tonight. Let us find out the anatomy of the remaining Groups from E to H in the competition.

Group E

Robert Lewandowski has a great opportunity to set his Champions League record right with supposedly an easy group to overcome

Teams: AEK Athens, AFC Ajax, Bayern Munich and Benfica

Bayern Munich, the table toppers of the German domestic league, Bundesliga, are the strongest outfit in the group and should not face any hurdles in topping the group.

Star-studded forward line with Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller up front would freak out any defence, The spearheads of the midfield, Thiago Alcantara and James Rodriguez could be the architect of fearsome attacks.

The defensive wall comprising of David Alaba, Joshua Kimich and Manuel Neuer would be difficult to break even for the strongest teams in Europe.

Benfica, Ajax and AEK Athens should find it difficult to overcome Bayern and therefore the trio would battle it out for the second place in the group.

Benfica has the experience to control games in such stages in Europe and should see off Ajax for the second place.

However, Ajax has done a revival of the squad with some new signing and should not be written off straight away.

AEK Athens has won the Greek Championship after a hiatus of 24 years. They are not expected to create hiccups for anyone in the group.

1 / 4 NEXT