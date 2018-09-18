Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Champions League 2018/19: Anatomy of the groups - Part 1

Abhishek Mandal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
900   //    18 Sep 2018, 13:55 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid celebrations after defeating Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Final 2017-18

After a long wait, finally, the day has arrived when the curtains will be raised to commence the battle for the grandest prize of club football: the Champions League 2018-19. There are 32 teams contesting for the glory who are divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each. Each group has its own beauty in terms of the teams lining up there.

The draw for the Champions League was held in Monaco on 30th August 2018. As it stands the top two from each group will qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition, while the 3rd placed team in each group will drop down into the Europa League.

So, let us find out which team has got an easier draw and which ones have a tough nut to crack:

Group A

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - La Liga
Antoine Griezmann is the showstopper of the group

Teams: Monaco, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge

This is the group where each team will have the opportunity to improve their performance from last season. None of the above teams was present in the knockout phase in the previous campaign.

Despite this, Atletico Madrid managed to win the Europa League and subsequently the UEFA Super Cup this season, defeating Real Madrid 4-2. Prior to that, the Rojiblancos had made it to the quarterfinals in each of the previous four seasons, confirming their status as the super team of this group.

Atletico and Monaco both have had a jittery start to their domestic campaign this year. On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund is still unbeaten in the Bundesliga whereas Club Brugge are the table toppers and the powerhouse of the Belgian League.

Club Brugge should not be taken lightly by the other three as this is a team which has managed to win games even when they have gone a man down.

However, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are the favourites to qualify for the next round.

Abhishek Mandal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Abhishek is a football enthusiast who is developing an interest in writing sports articles. He loves cricket as well. Readers will definitely love his way of writing here.
