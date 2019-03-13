×
Champions League 2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo's mesmerizing hat-trick saves Juventus from the brink

Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
Feature
827   //    13 Mar 2019, 03:49 IST

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

There aren't enough superlatives in the lexicon of any language to properly describe Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a match that was reminiscent of Real Madrid's comeback against Wolfsburg in the Round of 16 in the 2015/16 season, Ronaldo once again scored a hat trick and showed why he is perhaps the greatest big game player ever.

The comeback against Wolfsburg three years ago was something very special, but his hat trick against Atletico Madrid this evening is even greater.

After a flat Juventus side lost against Atletico Madrid in their away fixture 2-0, it looked as though they would be crashing out in the first rounds of the knockout phase.

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

However, when there is Ronaldo, there is ALWAYS a way! Despite having a mixed season so far for Juventus, at least for Ronaldo's high level, he delivered when his new club needed him most and when all the eyes of Turin were fixed on him to be their savior.

Thankfully for all Juventus fans, that is exactly what Ronaldo did this evening by slotting three goals past one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The game began with Juventus dominating possession, and Atletico, predictably, trying to absorb the pressure.

Chiellini did in fact score a goal, but it was disallowed for a foul and it was in this moment that it seemed luck was not on Juventus' side.

Ronaldo, however, was on their side and scored a bullet header in the 27th minute to enter half time at 1-0, with momentum finally on their side.

As the tense second half began, Ronaldo miraculously scored another header in the 48th minute. It looked like Oblak had initially saved the shot, but goal-line technology showed that the ball had in fact crossed the line.

Having brought the aggregate score level to 2-2, the intensity of the game rose, and it looked as though it was heading into extra time.

That was until Juventus were awarded a penalty which Ronaldo coolly scored in the 86th minute to put Juventus 3-2 up on aggregate; a score that was enough to propel them through to the quarter-finals.

This match was an absolutely huge moment for Ronaldo who had, up until then, been underwhelming in the Champions League, despite being bought by Juventus to help them lift that very trophy.

Nevertheless, in football's most elite competition, Ronaldo always manages to reach an extra gear when his team need him most and he proved that again tonight.

Whilst there are many challenges in the road ahead for Juventus, this will still go down as a famous victory for both the club and also the man of the hour, Cristiano Ronaldo.

