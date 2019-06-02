Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham: 5 Hits and Flops

Liverpool have sealed their sixth Champions League triumph after a 2-0 win over Premier League rivals Tottenham in Madrid.

Mohamed Salah's early penalty and Divock Origi's well-taken strike late in the second-half proved enough for Jurgen Klopp's men to atone for their heartbreak at this stage twelve months ago - where they lost against Real Madrid.

This win means they have surpassed both La Liga champions Barcelona and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for all-time European Cup trophies with six, only bettered by AC Milan (seven) and Real (13) themselves. They also became the first team to win with less possession (35.4%) than their opponents, since Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan beat Bayern back in 2010.

Despite their best efforts, Tottenham were unable to truly get going and neither side played particularly well in what was a drab affair. With all of that in mind, here's a look at five hits and flops from Liverpool's Champions League victory:

#5 Flop: Moussa Sissoko

Sissoko remonstrates with the referee during a frustrating evening for Tottenham

This was an evening to forget for Moussa Sissoko, who must have been cursing his luck just seconds after kick-off. He gave away the all-important penalty with a handball, from which Salah duly stepped up to convert and after making a mistake of such magnitude, the Frenchman felt increasingly determined to then atone for his error.

Leaving an outstretched arm out, gesticulating to his teammates that danger was present may seem innocuous - but you can do so without an outstretched body part, not least in the penalty box given how contentious handballs have been this season. Poorly executed, it was an unfortunate moment but one that set the tone for his evening.

It only made things worse and his individual display stuck out like a sore thumb - despite winning three of five duels and completing two tackles. His decision-making was typically erratic whenever he approached the ball and it's unsurprising he only had 41 touches in around 75 minutes of action.

