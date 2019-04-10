×
Champions League 2018-19 news: Former Juventus boss believes Cristiano Ronaldo should not play against Ajax

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
10 Apr 2019, 10:08 IST

ACF Fiorentina v Juventus - Serie A
ACF Fiorentina v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Former Juventus manager Alberto Zaccheroni believes that his former club should not risk playing Cristiano Ronaldo in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final fixture against Ajax tonight.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo has been out of the Juventus squad for a total of three games, owing to an injury he picked up while on international duty for Portugal last month.

The 34-year-old, who single-handedly fired the Old Lady to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with his goalscoring heroics against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 second leg, initially gave fans a scare as it was unclear whether he could be fit before the Ajax game.

However, Juventus boss Max Allegri has confirmed that Ronaldo will return for the quarter-final but the team will be without Giorgio Chiellini and Emre Can.

According to the BBC, Allegri said Ronaldo will start "as long as nothing happens tonight or tomorrow morning".

He added, "Cristiano has trained with the team and is available."

The heart of the matter

Zaccheroni believes Juventus should not risk the five-time Ballon d'Or winner against Ajax if he is not fully ready as the team is strong even without Ronaldo.

According to the Express UK, the former Bianconeri boss said, "Allegri gave the team enormous flexibility. If someone is missing, it is not the end of the world.

"If I would risk CR7? Given that Juve have the pulse of the situation, I wouldn't do it. It is not a final and they are stronger, even without Ronaldo.

"It is not wise to trust the player, one should trust the doctors. Once, at Inter, I played Cristiano Zanetti: after 10 minutes he was upside down, stiff.

"Juve favourites? They [Ajax] have players and enthusiasm but the Bianconeri are superior.

"The experience makes the difference in the Champions League. Manchester City worries me but with Cristiano, one ball can be enough for Juventus."

What's next?

Ajax, who knocked out Real Madrid in the previous round of the Champions League, will look to attain a positive result against Juventus tonight.

