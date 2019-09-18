Champions League 2019-20: 5 talking points from Napoli's 2-0 win over Liverpool

Napoli players celebrate in front of their fans

Defending European champions Liverpool faced defeat in the first Champions League game of the season away from home. It was a hot night in the San Paolo stadium as Napoli came out victorious by two goals to nil.

Liverpool had played Napoli last season in the group stages and lost 1-0 away to a Lorenzo Insigne goal. They were defeated yet again yesterday, with both goals coming in the latter stages of the game.

At the 80-minute mark, Andrew Robertson was judged by the referee and VAR to have brought down Jose Callejon in the box. Dries Mertens converted the resulting penalty to give Napoli the lead.

Dries Mertens

The Italian side put the final nail in the coffin in the 92nd minute when Virgil van Dijk played a short pass to his goalkeeper under pressure. Fernando Llorente capitalized by poking the ball past Adrian.

Without further ado, let us look at 5 talking points from the match.

#1 Lapses in concentration led to Liverpool’s downfall

Fernando Llorente capitalises on a Liverpool mistake to give his side a 2-0 lead

Although Liverpool seemed comfortable throughout the match and equal to Napoli in the attacking sense, they fell apart towards the end of the game.

Callejon beat Robertson for pace and the Scotsman seemed to have no choice but to cut him down with his leg. The referee pointed to the penalty spot immediately and VAR confirmed the decision.

The penalty changed the dynamic of the game. Napoli’s home supporters were more raucous and the Serie A side looked more eager to see out the match.

This was evident when two Napoli players closed down Van Dijk in the box. The Dutchman committed a rare mistake under pressure, and gifted the ball to Llorente.

The former Tottenham player was able to get his revenge for the Champions League final last season when his shot went past Adrian and into the net.

