Champions League 2019-20, Chelsea vs Valencia: Match preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information, Match Prediction and more

Chelsea host Valencia as Frank Lampard prepares for his first-ever UCL game as manager

Match Preview

Chelsea return to Europe’s top-tier competition - the UEFA Champions League - with a home fixture against Valencia, on September 17. The Blues won the Europa League last term following a fifth-place finish in the Premier League in Antonio Conte’s final season at the club.

A lot has changed since then, as a refurbished side under Frank Lampard is beginning to find their rhythm, with the emphatic 5-2 victory over Wolves this weekend providing partial evidence.

Although draws against Sheffield United and Leicester City proved to be frustrating, Chelsea remain unbeaten in their last four fixtures. However, Lampard is yet to win a game at Stamford Bridge so far.

Meanwhile, Valencia enter this game on the back of a demoralizing 5-2 defeat at the hands of Spanish champions Barcelona. Albert Celades’ side, in the defensive and a few other tactical aspects of the game, are still a work in progress.

Their record against English oppositions won’t inject confidence either, as Los Ches have only won on two of their last 18 trips made to England. However, they could cause a few hiccups to a leaky Chelsea defence that is yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Kick-off Information

Date: 17 September 2019

Time: 20:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Where to watch: Live stream on SonyLiv

Form Guide

Last 4 matches (in all competitions)

Chelsea: W-D-W-D

Valencia: L-W-L-D

Head-to-head

Chelsea wins: 3

Valencia wins: 0

Draws: 3

Key player to watch out for

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Fikayo Tomori has been a silver lining in Chelsea's wretched defence thus far. He was granted a start against Sheffield United on merit by Lampard, and later against Wolves as well.

In both the games, the centre-half demonstrated superb concentration, ball-playing ability and a sense of calmness at the back. He's quick across the ground and adept at tackling. It would be safe to state that he has been Chelsea's best centre back this season.

Match Prediction

With both outfits considerably improving on their game in the defence, expect chances to flow freely on both ends. An indifferent Valencia may score against the Blues, but we aren't sure if it'll be enough to upstage them at the Bridge. As for Chelsea, they could once again score three goals or more.

Predicted score: Chelsea 4-2 Valencia

