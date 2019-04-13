×
Champions League: 3 possible blockbuster finals this season

Venkat Harish
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
95   //    13 Apr 2019, 19:36 IST

Messi vs Ronaldo
Messi vs Ronaldo

Europe's biggest football festival is approaching the business end. Clubs from five different leagues make up the final eight with Premier League having half of them. With the quarterfinal and semifinal draws already up, fans all around the world will hope to see their favourite team in the summit clash. Irrespective of one's club loyalty there are few matches that can make this year's final a blockbuster end to the season.

#3 Liverpool vs Manchester City

Manchester City and Liverpool are fighting for the Premier League title with former holding a small edge at present. Liverpool had a good lead against the defending champions a month ago. But the Merseysiders let the lead slip and are doing the chasing job at present. The title race in the Premier League is expected to have a photo finish this season unless one of these two chokes badly. 

Premier league is sure to witness history this season. Manchester City can become the first team to defend the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United won a hattrick of titles from 2007 to 2009.

Salah
Salah

Liverpool, on the other hand, can win their first Premier League title and match Manchester United's haul of 20 top flight titles in English football.

A final between these two will also be a test to their respective managers who are among the best in European football at the moment.

The losing team in Premier League will be more determined to win the final here and taste immediate revenge. Liverpool will be more determined to lift the title as they will not like to bear the chokers tag of losing two straight finals in Champions league.

The final with these two will surely be a treat to any football fan, except for a Manchester United fan.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Champions League Final
Venkat Harish
CONTRIBUTOR
Manchester United | Roger Federer | Rahul Dravid
