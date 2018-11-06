×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Champions League Fantasy: Top 7 players for matchday 4

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
200   //    06 Nov 2018, 15:55 IST

Will Mo Salah make an impact in this week's Champion League?
Will Mo Salah make an impact in this week's Champion League?

Champions League football heads into the latter stages of its group stage with Matchday 4 now upon us. The groups are now beginning to take shape and there is still a lot to fight for. In Fantasy football terms, this means that the bigger names would be starting without giving us the fear of being rotated- something that becomes a headache after teams gather qualification.

The leaderboard has thrown up a bit of a surprise this time around with two Roma players heading the points charts of their position in Dzeko and Under respectively. Messi is a big doubt for the game and would probably not be playing. As for the other biggie, Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score in the Champions League this year after getting a suspension in the first game.

The players in the list have been picked on the ease of fixture, the team's current form as well as the player's likelihood to grab attacking or defensive returns. Here are the top 7 fantasy picks for matchday 4.

Sergio Aguero - Manchester City

Aguero is currently on a roll
Aguero is currently on a roll

City are in devastating form right now. Both in the league and in Europe after turning around from their shock defeat against Lyon in the first Matchday. Their next game sees them play Shakhtar at their home ground- a team they humbled 3-0 in the reverse fixture.

There are plenty of options to pick from the English club. From midfield, Raheem Sterling is a man in form while their defense also offers good options in Walker and Mendy. We would like to keep it simple and effective, though, by picking their main man this season, Sergio Aguero.

Having missed the previous game, Aguero isn't high up in the scoring charts currently but might take a big leap after this game. He currently has a single goal in the Champions League which he scored against Hoffenheim. His league form, however, has been way more impressive where he has 7 goals and 6 assists.

Aguero is a man on song right now and pretty much assured of a starting place come the underwhelming form of Gabriel Jesus this season. He would be a good choice for captaincy this coming matchday.











1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester City FC Bayern Munich Football Sergio Aguero Harry Kane Fantasy Football
Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
Champions League Fantasy: Top 5 midfield options for...
RELATED STORY
Top five late goals of all-time
RELATED STORY
5 things to look out for on Matchday 2 of the Champions...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
5 times Lionel Messi mesmerised for 90 minutes
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Matchday 4 Predictions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 4
Today MON CLU 11:25 PM Monaco vs Brugge
Today CRV LIV 11:25 PM Crvena Zvezda vs Liverpool
Tomorrow ATL BOR 01:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow TOT PSV 01:30 AM Tottenham vs PSV
Tomorrow INT BAR 01:30 AM Internazionale vs Barcelona
Tomorrow NAP PSG 01:30 AM Napoli vs PSG
Tomorrow POR LOK 01:30 AM Porto vs Lokomotiv Moskva
Tomorrow SCH GAL 01:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Galatasaray
Tomorrow CSK ROM 11:25 PM CSKA Moskva vs Roma
Tomorrow VAL YOU 11:25 PM Valencia vs Young Boys
08 Nov OLY HOF 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Hoffenheim
08 Nov MAN SHA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
08 Nov VIK REA 01:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs Real Madrid
08 Nov JUV MAN 01:30 AM Juventus vs Manchester United
08 Nov BAY AEK 01:30 AM Bayern München vs AEK Athens
08 Nov BEN AJA 01:30 AM Benfica vs Ajax
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us