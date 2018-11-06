Champions League Fantasy: Top 7 players for matchday 4

Pratyush Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 200 // 06 Nov 2018, 15:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Mo Salah make an impact in this week's Champion League?

Champions League football heads into the latter stages of its group stage with Matchday 4 now upon us. The groups are now beginning to take shape and there is still a lot to fight for. In Fantasy football terms, this means that the bigger names would be starting without giving us the fear of being rotated- something that becomes a headache after teams gather qualification.

The leaderboard has thrown up a bit of a surprise this time around with two Roma players heading the points charts of their position in Dzeko and Under respectively. Messi is a big doubt for the game and would probably not be playing. As for the other biggie, Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score in the Champions League this year after getting a suspension in the first game.

The players in the list have been picked on the ease of fixture, the team's current form as well as the player's likelihood to grab attacking or defensive returns. Here are the top 7 fantasy picks for matchday 4.

Sergio Aguero - Manchester City

Aguero is currently on a roll

City are in devastating form right now. Both in the league and in Europe after turning around from their shock defeat against Lyon in the first Matchday. Their next game sees them play Shakhtar at their home ground- a team they humbled 3-0 in the reverse fixture.

There are plenty of options to pick from the English club. From midfield, Raheem Sterling is a man in form while their defense also offers good options in Walker and Mendy. We would like to keep it simple and effective, though, by picking their main man this season, Sergio Aguero.

Having missed the previous game, Aguero isn't high up in the scoring charts currently but might take a big leap after this game. He currently has a single goal in the Champions League which he scored against Hoffenheim. His league form, however, has been way more impressive where he has 7 goals and 6 assists.

Aguero is a man on song right now and pretty much assured of a starting place come the underwhelming form of Gabriel Jesus this season. He would be a good choice for captaincy this coming matchday.

1 / 7 NEXT