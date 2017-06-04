Champions League Final: Real Madrid players' celebration + Sir Alex hugs Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kross and Gareth Bale led the celebrations for Real Madrid

The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus was much hyped about before the start and boy did the game live up to it. In a free-flowing end-to-end encounter, Cristiano Ronaldo cemented his legacy when he guided Los Blancos to back-to-back Champions League titles. Portugal forward Ronaldo hit Real's first and third goals to become only the second man to score in three European Cup finals and take his career goal tally to 600 for club and country.

The victory means Real are the first team to successfully defend the trophy in the Champions League era. AC Milan were the last team to retain Europe’s top prize when they triumphed in 1989 and 1990.

"It's been a spectacular year, you couldn't dream of anything better," said Real coach Zinedine Zidane.

"We won the (Spanish) league on the very last day. It's very difficult to reach the Champions League final two years running, but we did that.The first half was difficult, but in the second we were quickly superior. We pressed a lot more and physically we won the game there too, so I'm very happy."

The Italians let in more goals on Saturday than the three they had conceded in the 12 games they played to reach the final as a much-vaunted Real attack versus Juve defence scenario went emphatically in Madrid's favour.

In this video, we can see the Real Madrid players celebrate with joy after their win. Bale and Kroos speak to the reporters before Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his trademark SIIIIIIIIII scream.

The ending part of the video is perhaps what Manchester United fans will be most interested in. Ronaldo after the game meets up with Sir Alex Ferguson, greeting him with “boss, how are you?” and getting a hug in return.

The Portuguese superstar considers Sir Alex as a father figure and it was heartwarming to see the warm embrace they shared even after what was arguably Ronaldo’s greatest moment in club football.

While it was hard to see players like Buffon and Marchisio leave the field heartbroken, winning and losing are part of any sport and we will now leave you to enjoy the images and scenes from the victors in the above video.

Congratulations Real Madrid for creating history!

