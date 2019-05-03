×
Champions League: "I'm grateful that I'm not in Spain, I don't have to face Messi every season", says Virgil van Dijk

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
101   //    03 May 2019, 11:24 IST

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was full of praise for Lionel Messi after he faced the Argentine maestro during his side's 3-0 defeat in the hands of Barcelona on Wednesday night.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona played host to Liverpool for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture, in a game that was pegged to be a battle between van Dijk and Messi.

However, the Dutch centre-back, who was recently named PFA Player of the Year, could not stifle Messi's efforts, as the Argentine scored a brace in addition to Luis Suarez's first-half opener. Eventually, he put his side in control of the fixture.

Van Dijk has played a key role in Liverpool's incredible defensive record this term, commanding Jurgen Klopp's defence at the heart of the back-line. The Reds have only conceded 20 goals in 36 games in the Premier League this season.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the 27-year-old was heavily criticised following an underwhelming performance against Barcelona.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was one of the many football personalities to have criticised the Liverpool star. The Frenchman said,

"It is very interesting because van Dijk covers but he should go with Suarez to cover that ball."

"Especially from a central defender with that quality, he lets him go. From the start, his position is not bad but he refuses to respond." 

The heart of the matter

After the game, van Dijk expressed his happiness of not having to face Messi every season by telling Sport, "When you come up against Messi and he produces his best form you can't do anything. I'm grateful that I'm not in Spain and I don't have to face him every season."

Messi's superb performance must have left a long-lasting impression on van Dijk and the latter would be sure to remember his struggles. Despite being disappointed, the defender insisted that the game is not over for Liverpool. He mentioned, "He scored two goals and I leave very disappointed. He won the battle but not the war."

What's next?

Barcelona will travel to Anfield on May 7 as Liverpool are set to host the Catalan giants for the second leg of their semi-final fixture.



UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Virgil van Dijk
